Agriculture

USDA Announces 40 Climate Change Fellowship Positions Amid Rising Demand for Clean Energy

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
USDA Announces 40 Climate Change Fellowship Positions Amid Rising Demand for Clean Energy

With the recent surge in interest for renewable energy projects among agricultural and small business communities, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is taking a proactive step. The department announced it is seeking to fill 40 new Climate Change Fellowship positions. These positions are designed to support the increased demand for funding under the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).

Addressing the Clean Energy Demand

REAP has seen a significant rise in grant applications, indicating a shift towards sustainable energy solutions among farmers, ranchers, and rural small businesses. This heightened demand for wind, solar, and other renewable energy sources is a clear sign of an evolving mindset in the American agricultural sector. The USDA is responding to this trend by creating these fellowships, which will aid in the processing and management of the increased volume of applications.

Funding and Fellowship Details

The Climate Change Fellowship positions are funded by the Inflation Reduction Act. This legislation allocated $2 billion to REAP, of which $1.25 billion has already been made available. Fellowship appointments are initially for up to two years, with the possibility of one-year extensions for a total of four years. The salary range for the roles is expected to be between $57,118 and $89,835.

Application Process

The USDA has set the application deadline for January 8. However, they caution that the application process may close earlier if they receive 300 applications before the deadline. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply quickly through the USDA or USAJOBS websites, emphasizing the urgency and significance of these roles in the face of climate change.

Agriculture Climate & Environment United States
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

