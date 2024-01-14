US Climate Diplomat John Kerry to Resign; Pledges Continued Advocacy

John Kerry, the United States’ top climate diplomat and President Biden’s special climate envoy, is set to resign after more than three years of ardent service in promoting global action against climate change.

Kerry, an enduring advocate for environmental affairs, has been instrumental in fostering regional deals to promote clean energy and reduce emissions.

Extensive Tenure and Contributions

Kerry’s illustrious career includes participation in the inaugural UN climate summit in 1992. In his capacity as special presidential envoy for climate under President Biden, Kerry played a central role in establishing and promoting multilateral climate agreements between the United States and other major polluters. Notably, he was instrumental in increasing climate cooperation with China, despite criticism from various global quarters over perceived discrepancies between U.S. rhetoric and action.

Unwavering Commitment to Climate Crusade

After his departure from government, Kerry intends to continue his staunch support for the climate cause. He plans to assist President Biden in his 2024 reelection bid and publicize the progress made in battling climate change. Although Kerry’s replacement is yet to be announced, his considerable experience as a former secretary of state and senator added a high level of gravitas to the role of climate envoy.

Significant Achievements and Future Endeavors

Kerry’s tenure saw key advances in climate negotiations, including the rejoining of the Paris climate agreement in 2021 and the restart of US-China climate talks. His departure comes on the heels of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, where he represented the US and negotiated a historic agreement to transition away from oil, gas, and coal. Despite some shortcomings, Kerry viewed the summit as a success due to the clear stance countries adopted on climate change issues. Kerry’s decision to step down marks the end of an era in climate diplomacy, but his commitment to the cause is expected to continue unabated.