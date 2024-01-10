en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

US Building Industry Endorses Federal Definition of Zero-Emissions Buildings

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:07 am EST
US Building Industry Endorses Federal Definition of Zero-Emissions Buildings

A coalition of 69 American companies, commanding billions in real estate spending and responsible for designing and constructing millions of square feet of projects annually, have voiced their robust support for the Biden-Harris Administration’s national definition of zero-emissions buildings. This definition aims to tackle significant operational emissions through increased energy efficiency, elimination of on-site emissions, and building-specific clean energy production.

Unified Definition, Coherent Goals

The conversion from a diversity of definitions and standards to a unified national definition is seen as a potent tool for driving the industry toward a zero-emissions built environment. This move is in tight alignment with the building sector’s climate action goals. The companies in the coalition believe that a consistent definition will enable more uniform policies, incentives, certification targets, and aspirational project goals, thereby accelerating the shift to clean energy.

Operational Emissions: A Major Contributor

Operational emissions currently account for nearly one-third of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Hence, the focus on these emissions through this definition is both timely and critical. This federal definition is seen by the coalition as a means to stimulate more investment in emissions-effective and resilient buildings across diverse real estate portfolios.

Commendable Efforts and Anticipation for Formal Release

The signatories of this endorsement, including instigating firm OPAL, represent architecture, engineering, and general contracting firms across the United States. Together, they commend the Administration’s efforts and eagerly await the formal release of the definition. Sources available for interviews and further comments include Heather Clark from the White House Policy Office and various industry leaders who coordinated this statement.

0
Climate & Environment Energy United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
2 mins ago
Jammu and Kashmir's 2023 Weather: A Dramatic Year of Extremes
Jammu and Kashmir, the crowning glory of India, was in 2023 at the mercy of an unpredictable and volatile climate. The region’s weather patterns oscillated between extremes, from searing heatwaves to excessive rainfall, painting a stark picture of the impending climate crisis. The region bore witness to a year marked by contrasts and extremes, a
Jammu and Kashmir's 2023 Weather: A Dramatic Year of Extremes
Cheshire Council Greenlights £2 Billion Hydrogen Plant at Stanlow Refinery
2 hours ago
Cheshire Council Greenlights £2 Billion Hydrogen Plant at Stanlow Refinery
Skepticism Surrounds Trump's Immunity Claims Amid Environmental and Security Concerns
2 hours ago
Skepticism Surrounds Trump's Immunity Claims Amid Environmental and Security Concerns
Small Steps, Big Impact: Living a Climate-Friendly Lifestyle in 2024
12 mins ago
Small Steps, Big Impact: Living a Climate-Friendly Lifestyle in 2024
Small Steps, Big Impact: Embracing a Climate-Friendly Lifestyle in 2024
1 hour ago
Small Steps, Big Impact: Embracing a Climate-Friendly Lifestyle in 2024
Air Pollution from Wildfires: An Unseen Health Crisis Unfolds in Boston
1 hour ago
Air Pollution from Wildfires: An Unseen Health Crisis Unfolds in Boston
Latest Headlines
World News
Oyo State Governor Enhances Security with Fleet of Operational Vehicles
33 seconds
Oyo State Governor Enhances Security with Fleet of Operational Vehicles
Wellstar MCG Health Ushers in Future of Patient Care with Virtual Nursing Program
37 seconds
Wellstar MCG Health Ushers in Future of Patient Care with Virtual Nursing Program
FAMU Rattlers Make History with First Ever Celebration Bowl Victory
1 min
FAMU Rattlers Make History with First Ever Celebration Bowl Victory
Santiago Ushers In First Palestinian-Chilean Cultural Week: A Move to Strengthen Ties and Awareness
2 mins
Santiago Ushers In First Palestinian-Chilean Cultural Week: A Move to Strengthen Ties and Awareness
Dinesh Karthik Appointed as Batting Consultant for England Lions' India Tour
3 mins
Dinesh Karthik Appointed as Batting Consultant for England Lions' India Tour
Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph's Hawks: A Battle for Redemption in Atlantic 10 Showdown
3 mins
Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph's Hawks: A Battle for Redemption in Atlantic 10 Showdown
Western Carolina Catamounts vs. ETSU Buccaneers: A Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Western Carolina Catamounts vs. ETSU Buccaneers: A Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
RAAPID Files Transformative Patent to Enhance Healthcare Risk Adjustment
5 mins
RAAPID Files Transformative Patent to Enhance Healthcare Risk Adjustment
Anson County Commissioners Approve Installation of US Motto Signage
5 mins
Anson County Commissioners Approve Installation of US Motto Signage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app