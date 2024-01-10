US Building Industry Endorses Federal Definition of Zero-Emissions Buildings

A coalition of 69 American companies, commanding billions in real estate spending and responsible for designing and constructing millions of square feet of projects annually, have voiced their robust support for the Biden-Harris Administration’s national definition of zero-emissions buildings. This definition aims to tackle significant operational emissions through increased energy efficiency, elimination of on-site emissions, and building-specific clean energy production.

Unified Definition, Coherent Goals

The conversion from a diversity of definitions and standards to a unified national definition is seen as a potent tool for driving the industry toward a zero-emissions built environment. This move is in tight alignment with the building sector’s climate action goals. The companies in the coalition believe that a consistent definition will enable more uniform policies, incentives, certification targets, and aspirational project goals, thereby accelerating the shift to clean energy.

Operational Emissions: A Major Contributor

Operational emissions currently account for nearly one-third of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Hence, the focus on these emissions through this definition is both timely and critical. This federal definition is seen by the coalition as a means to stimulate more investment in emissions-effective and resilient buildings across diverse real estate portfolios.

Commendable Efforts and Anticipation for Formal Release

The signatories of this endorsement, including instigating firm OPAL, represent architecture, engineering, and general contracting firms across the United States. Together, they commend the Administration’s efforts and eagerly await the formal release of the definition. Sources available for interviews and further comments include Heather Clark from the White House Policy Office and various industry leaders who coordinated this statement.