Climate & Environment

Urgent Plea: Grass Carp Sighted in Otago Lake Sparks Call for Vigilance from Anglers!

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:08 am EST
Urgent Plea: Grass Carp Sighted in Otago Lake Sparks Call for Vigilance from Anglers!

Angler Louie Macandrew’s holiday fishing in Lake Dunstan, Otago, New Zealand, took an unexpected turn when he reeled in a grass carp, a pest species known for its potential to carry diseases. The incident has sparked a call for vigilance among the region’s freshwater anglers. Central Otago operations manager David Priest has emphasized the importance of reporting any sightings of pest fish species, as they pose a threat to the region’s valuable fisheries.

Escaped Grass Carp Alarm Local Fisheries

The grass carp, a herbivorous fish native to Asia, was believed to have escaped from contained ponds near Queenstown during the spring floods. Although grass carp cannot readily breed in the wild in New Zealand, their presence in natural water bodies is concerning due to the potential disease threat they pose. Thousands of anglers have enjoyed fishing for trout in the Southern Lakes over the summer, and the unexpected appearance of the grass carp threatens to disrupt the thriving activity.

Pest Control Measures in Place

Grass carps are typically used to control aquatic weed growth and are bred on licensed fish farms. The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) had authorized the release of 100 grass carp into artificial ornamental ponds near Queenstown in February of the previous year, as part of control measures in place since 2013. However, the movement and release of grass carp require permits to prevent them from entering natural water bodies and causing disruptions like the one witnessed in Lake Dunstan.

Addressing the Aquatic Pest Challenge

Other related developments include the withdrawal of a proposal to farm grass carp near the Waikato River and Lake Taupo, MPI’s successful trials with carp in enclosures for weed control, and ongoing efforts by biosecurity officials in Northland to clear a koi carp infestation. These efforts underscore the delicate balance required in managing aquatic ecosystems and the continuous challenge posed by pest species.

Climate & Environment New Zealand
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Climate & Environment

