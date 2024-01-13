en English
Asia

Urbanization and Climate Change: Twin Opportunities for Investors

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:37 pm EST
Urbanization and Climate Change: Twin Opportunities for Investors

The rapid urbanization and climate change are seen as twin opportunities by Sadek Wahba, founder and chairman of I Squared Capital, an infrastructure management company that oversees around $40 billion in global infrastructure projects. The ongoing trend of urbanization, with a substantial population shift to cities, presents both challenges and opportunities for investors, especially in climate-related infrastructure and technology. The World Bank states that 56% of the global population currently resides in cities, with this figure expected to double by 2050, with the most significant growth in urbanization projected in India and Asia.

Infrastructure Needs for Urbanization

Wahba emphasizes that extensive infrastructure is needed to accommodate the growing urban populations, including concrete and steel construction, heating, cooling, electricity, broadband, cybersecurity, and transport. With a predicted addition of 2.6 trillion square feet of new buildings by 2060, there’s a substantial environmental impact to consider. Decarbonization challenges will arise with the increase in electric vehicle (EV) sales, as roads are made from bitumen, a byproduct of oil, and EV batteries require lithium, which involves a pollution-intensive extraction and transport process.

Solutions for Decarbonization

Wahba suggests that to effectively decarbonize in the face of rapid urbanization, solutions must be both clean and affordable, particularly for developing countries with significant food insecurity issues. He believes that technological innovation can be accelerated with sufficient political and cultural will, citing the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines as an example of what can be achieved with focused resources and scientific collaboration.

Global Climate Tech Investments

Global climate tech investments rose to 16.6 billion in Q3 2023, with the strongest investment growth in companies focused on decarbonizing heavy industry. Artificial intelligence is seen as four times more important to digital transformation than blockchain and nearly five times more important than automation and cloud computing. Renewable energy and energy storage are seen as the most important emerging technologies for supporting a sustainable future.

The Role of India and China

India is the third-largest consumer of energy in the world, with peak demand reaching 223 GW in June 2023. The country has achieved an installed capacity exceeding 400 GW and employs a wide range of fuel sources, including renewable energy. India has set ambitious renewable energy targets, including reaching 500 GW non-fossil energy capacity by 2030. A study evaluated the impact of China’s ongoing low carbon transition on urban resilience, showing that pilot carbon trading policies favor urban resilience and have a heterogeneous cause influence on urban resilience. The impact of pilot carbon trading policies on urban resilience varies according to the respective moderating effects of institutional factors, green technology innovation, industrial structure rationalization, and output effects.

COP28 UN Climate Change Conference

The COP28 UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai concluded with an agreement that signals the beginning of the end of the fossil fuel era, laying the ground for a swift, just, and equitable transition underpinned by deep emissions cuts and scaled-up finance. The conference called on governments to speed up the transition away from fossil fuels to renewables such as wind and solar power.

The Power of Green Bonds

The research explores the effects of the green bonds market on resource efficiency across 12 actively involved Asian economies from 2015 to 2022. Green bonds serve as crucial mechanisms for financing the shift to a low carbon portfolio and advancing sustainable development, with the market size expected to reach 914.4 billion USD by 2030. By directing financial support towards projects aimed at enhancing resource efficiency, we can address the root causes of environmental degradation and promote long-term resilience by ensuring the responsible and sustainable use of finite resources.

Asia Climate & Environment
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

