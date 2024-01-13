en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Urbanization and Climate Change: A Double-edged Sword

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:23 pm EST
Urbanization and Climate Change: A Double-edged Sword

In an era marked by escalating climate concerns and urban expansion, Sadek Wahba, founder and chairman of global infrastructure management company, I Squared Capital, sheds light on the intertwining challenges and opportunities these dual phenomena present. Wahba, who oversees approximately $40 billion in investments, accentuates the World Bank’s projection of urban populations doubling by 2050, with Asia, particularly India, witnessing the most significant growth.

Urbanization: A Boon and a Bane

Urbanization, a byproduct of modernization, brings with it the necessity for robust infrastructure spanning concrete, steel, heating, electricity, broadband, cybersecurity, and transportation systems. The demands of such colossal construction have profound implications on our climate. Architectural think tank, Architecture 2030, estimates an addition of 2.6 trillion square feet of new building floor area by 2060, akin to adding a New York City to the world monthly for 40 years. This exponential growth, while signifying progress, introduces new decarbonization challenges.

Decarbonization Challenges: A Closer Look

Decarbonization challenges are intricately woven into this web of urbanization. Electric vehicles (EVs), for instance, are hailed as climate positive for eschewing gas, but the roads they traverse are made of bitumen, a petroleum derivative. The production and transport of lithium for EV batteries also contribute to significant infrastructure climate problems. The need for solutions is dire, and they must be clean and cost-effective, especially for developing countries battling food insecurity and hunger.

Investing in a Sustainable Future

The global investment landscape reflects an increasing awareness of these concerns. Statistics point to the rapid growth of global climate tech investments, with a leap to 16.6 billion in Q3 2023. Funding for AI companies experienced a parallel climb, increasing 27% to 17.9 billion in the same timeframe. These figures underscore the importance of investment in technologies capable of reducing environmental impact and bolstering sustainability.

China’s low carbon transition, for example, has significantly improved urban resilience and energy-saving goals, primarily through carbon emissions trading policies. Similarly, the issuance of green bonds has positively influenced resource efficiency across 12 Asian economies. The transition to a low carbon paradigm necessitates substantial investment in resource efficiency, a factor critical to mitigating environmental harm and fostering long-term resilience.

As Wahba concludes, addressing these challenges requires not just technological innovation, but also a concerted political and cultural will. The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines serves as a testament to what can be achieved when resources and global attention align. As we stride into the future, the path to sustainable urbanization and climate response hinges on our ability to innovate, invest, and implement.

0
Asia Climate & Environment
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
4 mins ago
Rising Sun: Asian Representation Shines in Hollywood's Latest Narrative
In the wake of the success of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, Asian narratives have been catapulted to the forefront of Hollywood storytelling. A notable example of this shift is Netflix’s latest offering, ‘The Brothers Sun’. The series features a Taiwanese mob family navigating life in Los Angeles, showcasing a vibrant blend of eccentricity and genre-blending elements
Rising Sun: Asian Representation Shines in Hollywood's Latest Narrative
Volcano Erupts on Japan's Suwanose Island: No Immediate Danger Reported
1 hour ago
Volcano Erupts on Japan's Suwanose Island: No Immediate Danger Reported
Exploring Taiwan's Cultural Landscape: Freedom, Diversity, and the New Generation
1 hour ago
Exploring Taiwan's Cultural Landscape: Freedom, Diversity, and the New Generation
Myanmar's Military Junta and Ethnic Minority Armies Reach Ceasefire, Brokered by China
4 mins ago
Myanmar's Military Junta and Ethnic Minority Armies Reach Ceasefire, Brokered by China
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
25 mins ago
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
Japan Gears Up for Significant Clash with Vietnam in Asian Cup
34 mins ago
Japan Gears Up for Significant Clash with Vietnam in Asian Cup
Latest Headlines
World News
Analytical Trends in NFL: The Rise of 2-Point Conversion Attempts in Playoffs
8 seconds
Analytical Trends in NFL: The Rise of 2-Point Conversion Attempts in Playoffs
Binge Bar: A Beacon of Sobriety Amidst the Growing No-Alcohol Trend
24 seconds
Binge Bar: A Beacon of Sobriety Amidst the Growing No-Alcohol Trend
Governor Kim Reynolds Endorses Ron DeSantis for President on Big Take DC Podcast
53 seconds
Governor Kim Reynolds Endorses Ron DeSantis for President on Big Take DC Podcast
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Tensions
2 mins
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amidst Escalating Tensions
Iowa Snowstorm Disrupts GOP Caucus, Affects DeSantis and Haley Campaigns
2 mins
Iowa Snowstorm Disrupts GOP Caucus, Affects DeSantis and Haley Campaigns
Rozelle Parklands Closure Extended as Asbestos Contamination Widens
2 mins
Rozelle Parklands Closure Extended as Asbestos Contamination Widens
Convicted Cricket Agent Mazhar Majeed's Significant Role in Professional Boxing Unveiled
2 mins
Convicted Cricket Agent Mazhar Majeed's Significant Role in Professional Boxing Unveiled
Italy's Meloni Attempts to Soften Hungary's Stance on EU Aid to Ukraine
3 mins
Italy's Meloni Attempts to Soften Hungary's Stance on EU Aid to Ukraine
Controversial Invitation to Nord Stream II Supporter Stirs Political Debate in Poland
4 mins
Controversial Invitation to Nord Stream II Supporter Stirs Political Debate in Poland
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
58 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
5 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
6 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app