UN’s MPTFO Unveils ‘Posts of Impact’ Campaign: A Beacon of Collective Success

In a bid to highlight the successes of United Nations (UN) pooled funds in confronting pressing global issues, the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund Office (MPTFO) has rolled out a novel campaign, ‘Posts of Impact’. The campaign brings to the fore real-life narratives and images of individuals and communities whose lives have been positively transformed by these funds.

‘Posts of Impact’: A Fusion of Storytelling and Advocacy

The campaign cleverly harnesses the power of storytelling to illuminate the triumphs of UN pooled funds in tackling formidable challenges such as climate change, conflict, migration, and inequality. ‘Posts of Impact’ uses postcards, each narrating a unique tale of individuals and communities that have reaped the benefits of these funds.

These funds, under the stewardship of the MPTFO, symbolize a collaborative effort, pooling resources and expertise from public and private sector contributors, UN entities, and implementing partners. Their collective aim is to realize outcomes that align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Building Trust and Fostering Collaboration

Apart from celebrating the achievements of the pooled funds, ‘Posts of Impact’ also seeks to foster transparency and build trust. Each postcard directs the viewer to a dedicated webpage brimming with detailed information about the respective fund, its objectives, results, and the partners involved. This wealth of information provides potential collaborators with a clear understanding of the fund’s operations, paving the way for enhanced support and collaboration.

Inviting Global Participation for a Common Cause

The campaign aims to spark a global conversation on social media platforms and beyond, inviting everyone to participate. The MPTFO encourages individuals to visit their website, share the postcards, and use the hashtag #PostsofImpact. The intention is to engage a wider audience, increase support, and encourage collaboration to expedite progress towards the SDGs.

The ‘Posts of Impact’ campaign, thus, serves as a testament to the power of collective effort in surmounting global challenges and moving closer to achieving the SDGs.