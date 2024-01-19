University of Maine and SARE Launch Webinar Series to Help Agriculture Adapt to Climate Change

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education (SARE) program have joined forces to launch a three-part webinar series. The mission is clear: To provide agricultural producers with the tools necessary to adapt to our rapidly changing climate. This educational initiative, open to a broad spectrum of individuals connected to the field of agriculture, will delve into the practical application of weather data and climate models to enhance decision-making processes in crop production.

Webinar One: The Maine Climate Office's Essentials

The series opener will guide participants through the vast resources available at the Maine Climate Office. Here, they will gain a deep understanding of temperature and precipitation trends, drought conditions, and climate models. These elements are vital for producers to factor into their farming strategies in a world increasingly affected by climate change.

Webinar Two: NEWA's Crop Modeling and Pest Management

The second leg of this learning journey sails into the Network for Environment and Weather Applications (NEWA). This webinar will offer insights into crop modeling and integrated pest management, both crucial components in the modern farmer's toolbox. With the changing climate comes new challenges in pest control, and NEWA's resources can equip producers with the knowledge to navigate these challenges successfully.

Webinar Three: AgRadar for Improved Apple Production

The final stop on this educational voyage focuses on applying AgRadar to refine apple production strategies in the face of climate variability. Apples, a staple in several economies, require specific conditions to thrive. As these conditions become more erratic with climate change, tools like AgRadar become increasingly important for maintaining productivity levels.

Each webinar in the series will include a presentation followed by a Q&A session and discussion, inviting all participants to engage actively with the presented material. Although the events are free, prior registration is required. The series is a collaborative effort, featuring experts from both the University of Maine and Cornell University, bringing a wealth of knowledge to the table.