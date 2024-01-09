en English
Climate & Environment

University of Hyderabad Study Sheds Light on Impact of Climate Change on Extreme Rainfall Events

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
University of Hyderabad Study Sheds Light on Impact of Climate Change on Extreme Rainfall Events

In a landmark study, the Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Hyderabad has shed new light on the implications of climate change on extreme rainfall events. The research, published in Geophysical Research Letters, explores the sensitivity of such events to rising global temperatures, revealing a concerning correlation between the two.

Understanding Extreme Rainfall Events

The research unravels the complex dynamics of extreme rainfall events and their intricate relationship with temperature. It found that the atmospheric water-holding capacity increases with temperature, leading to more intense rainfall. This finding indicates an unsettling intensification of extreme rainfall events in the face of global warming.

Impact of Climate Change on the Indian Monsoons

This study lays bare the potential impacts of increased radiative forcing from global warming on the Indian summer monsoon. The research reveals that the upper atmosphere is likely to heat and stabilize due to global warming, potentially counteracting the effect of higher humidity on precipitation intensity. However, the study also predicts an increase in cloud water content and a decrease in cloud cover. These shifts are predicted to result in more convective clouds, leading to more extreme rainfall during the Indian summer monsoon, despite overall drier conditions.

Insights and Implications

The research was spearheaded by Dr. Stella Jes Varghese and supervised by Prof. Ashok Karumuri, with vital collaboration from scientists at CSIR Fourth Paradigm Institute, IIT Bombay, and Meteorological Research Institute Japan. The study underscores the importance of understanding the dynamics of extreme rainfall for effective climate adaptation and mitigation strategies. Furthermore, it stresses the need for further research using different high-resolution models to achieve comprehensive results and insights into this crucial aspect of climate change.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

