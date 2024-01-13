en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

UN Warns of Potentially Higher Global Temperatures in 2024 Surpassing ‘Global Boiling’ of 2023

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
UN Warns of Potentially Higher Global Temperatures in 2024 Surpassing ‘Global Boiling’ of 2023

The United Nations (UN) has delivered a stark warning: 2024 could be hotter than the record-breaking year of 2023, a year characterized as ‘global boiling’. This dire prediction from the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) comes as the world continues to grapple with the escalating effects of climate change. The announcement serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for international action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impact of rising global temperatures.

The ‘Global Boiling’ of 2023

2023 was the warmest year on record in 174 years of observation. The global average temperature was 1.46°C above pre-industrial levels, surpassing the target set by the 2015 Paris climate accords. These unprecedented temperatures triggered extreme weather events worldwide, including severe droughts, wildfires, and heat-related health emergencies.

A Hotter 2024: An Urgent Wake-Up Call

The UN’s prediction for 2024 is not one to be taken lightly. The WMO and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have both predicted higher global temperatures in 2024. There’s a one-in-three chance that 2024 will be even warmer than 2023. Contributing to this prediction is the warming El Nino weather phenomenon expected to intensify the heat in 2024.

Human Activities and Escalating Climate Change

Human activities are at the heart of this escalating climate crisis. The greenhouse gases generated by human activities are causing the earth’s temperature to rise, leading to what scientists refer to as ‘global warming’. The impacts are far-reaching, affecting ecosystems, weather patterns, and human societies. The record-breaking heat in 2023 and the predicted higher temperatures in 2024 underscore the importance of drastic reductions in greenhouse gas emissions to limit this warming.

The measures taken today will determine our planet’s future. The UN’s warning should serve as an urgent call to action. The time for collective global action and effective adaptation strategies is now. The potential of 2024 surpassing the ‘global boiling’ conditions of 2023 should spur us on to prevent further environmental and socio-economic damages caused by climate change.

0
Climate & Environment International Relations
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
9 mins ago
Vermont's Maple Syrup Producers Seek State Support Amid Industry Challenges
In a surprising move, the Vermont Maple Sugar Makers’ Association, representing the state’s leading maple syrup producers, has reached out to the state legislature, requesting direct funding and increased technical support. This plea underscores the growing pressures on an industry that is a hallmark of Vermont’s economy and cultural identity. Association’s Plea for Support The
Vermont's Maple Syrup Producers Seek State Support Amid Industry Challenges
Melbourne Councils Demand Government Action After Coastal Hazard Study Highlights Climate Threats
3 hours ago
Melbourne Councils Demand Government Action After Coastal Hazard Study Highlights Climate Threats
AFP Pictures of the Week: A Chronicle of Global Events
4 hours ago
AFP Pictures of the Week: A Chronicle of Global Events
British Columbia's 'Generational Opportunity': Mining Critical Minerals for a Green Future
1 hour ago
British Columbia's 'Generational Opportunity': Mining Critical Minerals for a Green Future
The Human Impact on Global Warming: Industrial Activities and the Call for Sustainable Solutions
2 hours ago
The Human Impact on Global Warming: Industrial Activities and the Call for Sustainable Solutions
China to Conduct Annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory in Climate Change Fight
3 hours ago
China to Conduct Annual Greenhouse Gas Inventory in Climate Change Fight
Latest Headlines
World News
Dodgers Present Shohei Ohtani with Unique 'Visa' for His Dog
1 min
Dodgers Present Shohei Ohtani with Unique 'Visa' for His Dog
Federal Scientists Recommend Reclassification of Marijuana from Most Restrictive Drug Category
2 mins
Federal Scientists Recommend Reclassification of Marijuana from Most Restrictive Drug Category
Actors Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo Dive Into Cold Water Therapy
2 mins
Actors Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo Dive Into Cold Water Therapy
Unveiling the Trend of Early Puberty in Girls: Implications and Causes
2 mins
Unveiling the Trend of Early Puberty in Girls: Implications and Causes
The Changed Abortion Dynamics: A Political Dilemma for GOP Members
3 mins
The Changed Abortion Dynamics: A Political Dilemma for GOP Members
The Biden White House Receives 'Three Pinocchios' Over Misleading Claims
3 mins
The Biden White House Receives 'Three Pinocchios' Over Misleading Claims
Marathon Icon Deena Kastor to Inspire at Bermuda Triangle Challenge
3 mins
Marathon Icon Deena Kastor to Inspire at Bermuda Triangle Challenge
Exploring the Dynamics of the Republican Primary and Trump's Polling Lead
4 mins
Exploring the Dynamics of the Republican Primary and Trump's Polling Lead
Taylor Swift, Streaming, and the Changing Demographics of Kansas City Chiefs' Fanbase
4 mins
Taylor Swift, Streaming, and the Changing Demographics of Kansas City Chiefs' Fanbase
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
1 hour
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
6 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
9 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
12 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
13 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
13 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app