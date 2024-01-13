UN Warns of Potentially Higher Global Temperatures in 2024 Surpassing ‘Global Boiling’ of 2023

The United Nations (UN) has delivered a stark warning: 2024 could be hotter than the record-breaking year of 2023, a year characterized as ‘global boiling’. This dire prediction from the UN’s World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) comes as the world continues to grapple with the escalating effects of climate change. The announcement serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for international action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate the impact of rising global temperatures.

The ‘Global Boiling’ of 2023

2023 was the warmest year on record in 174 years of observation. The global average temperature was 1.46°C above pre-industrial levels, surpassing the target set by the 2015 Paris climate accords. These unprecedented temperatures triggered extreme weather events worldwide, including severe droughts, wildfires, and heat-related health emergencies.

A Hotter 2024: An Urgent Wake-Up Call

The UN’s prediction for 2024 is not one to be taken lightly. The WMO and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have both predicted higher global temperatures in 2024. There’s a one-in-three chance that 2024 will be even warmer than 2023. Contributing to this prediction is the warming El Nino weather phenomenon expected to intensify the heat in 2024.

Human Activities and Escalating Climate Change

Human activities are at the heart of this escalating climate crisis. The greenhouse gases generated by human activities are causing the earth’s temperature to rise, leading to what scientists refer to as ‘global warming’. The impacts are far-reaching, affecting ecosystems, weather patterns, and human societies. The record-breaking heat in 2023 and the predicted higher temperatures in 2024 underscore the importance of drastic reductions in greenhouse gas emissions to limit this warming.

The measures taken today will determine our planet’s future. The UN’s warning should serve as an urgent call to action. The time for collective global action and effective adaptation strategies is now. The potential of 2024 surpassing the ‘global boiling’ conditions of 2023 should spur us on to prevent further environmental and socio-economic damages caused by climate change.