Climate & Environment

UK’s Nuclear Power Output Plummets to a 40-Year Low

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
UK’s Nuclear Power Output Plummets to a 40-Year Low

The United Kingdom is witnessing a significant decline in its nuclear power output, plummeting to the lowest levels seen in over four decades. The output dwindled to approximately 37 terawatt-hours following the closure of two nuclear power plants, marking the first instance of the output falling below 40 terawatt-hours since the early 1980s. This downward curve in nuclear power generation couldn’t have come at a more crucial time as the UK grapples with the challenge of reaching its net zero emissions target.

A Shrinking Nuclear Fleet

The current fleet of five nuclear plants in the UK is set to shrink further with the planned decommissioning of two more nuclear plants by the end of 2026. This will leave the country with only three operating nuclear plants. The UK government has an ambitious goal to build up to 24 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity by 2050. However, this plan is facing hurdles with the Hinkley Point C project encountering financial difficulties and slow progress being made on advanced or small modular reactors (SMRs).

Reduced Reliance on Fossil Fuels

While the nuclear power output has dipped, the UK has seen a significant reduction in electricity generated from fossil fuels in 2023, reaching its lowest level since 1957. The fossil fuel contribution to the UK’s electricity supply was only 33%, with gas accounting for 31% and coal and oil barely contributing 1% each. This reduction is largely due to an increase in renewable energy generation and higher electricity imports from France and Norway.

The Rise of Renewables

Renewable energy sources, including wind, solar, hydro, and biomass, have surpassed fossil fuels for the third time this decade, providing 42% of the UK’s electricity. The decline in fossil fuel electricity is part of a broader trend of increasing renewable energy sources and energy efficiency improvements in homes and appliances. The UK’s electricity demand is expected to double by 2050 as the country strives for net-zero emissions, with significant developments in offshore wind farms and other renewable projects underway.

The decrease in nuclear energy production raises concerns about an increased reliance on fossil fuels, a move that could hinder the UK’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions and achieve its climate goals. The situation underscores the urgency for the UK to reassess its energy strategy and consider alternative sources to maintain a sustainable and environmentally friendly energy mix.

Climate & Environment Energy United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

