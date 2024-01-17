Ukrainian Climatologist's Urgent Call for Climate Action Amid Global Crises

In an era where humanity is rolling toward a climate crisis, Svitlana Krakovska, a prominent Ukrainian climatologist, draws a chilling analogy of our reckless journey. Krakovska, who is a leading figure in climate science and Ukraine's representative on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) since 2013, likens us to passengers on a train heading for an abyss, blithely ignorant of the looming disaster. Her impactful work and her unique approach to explaining complex climate issues have led Nature to recognize her as one of the most influential scientists globally.

A Mountaineer's Perspective on the Climate Crisis

A seasoned mountaineer, Krakovska's experiences have given her an intimate understanding of nature's might and the stark, visible changes in our planet's landscapes, such as receding glaciers. She has used her insights to effectively communicate the urgency of the climate crisis to the public. In her view, the role of human activities in climate change is an undeniable fact among climatologists.

War, Pandemic, and Climate Change

Krakovska also explores the intertwined narratives of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and climate change. Both the pandemic and the war have demonstrated humanity's capacity for swift adaptation under threat, but they also highlight how resources can be diverted from long-term climate action to address immediate crises. Krakovska contends that the ongoing conflict in Ukraine can serve as a 'vaccination' for humanity, preparing us to face future climate-induced stress and uncertainty.

Climate Action Needs Global Cooperation

Krakovska underscores the need for global cooperation in tackling climate challenges. She draws another analogy, comparing the need for armaments for Ukraine to defend against aggression, to the global effort required to combat climate change, which she sees as a disruptive force threatening our collective future. Krakovska's interview, while highlighting her faith in humanity's adaptability, also acknowledges the harsh reality that not everyone will be shielded from the devastating impacts of climate-related disasters.