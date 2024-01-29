UK Government Funds Development of Low-Carbon Vessel for Offshore Wind Market

The UK government has granted critical funding to a consortium commanded by Morek Engineering to create a novel class of low-carbon installation vessel for the floating offshore wind market. The collaboration, comprising of Morek Engineering, Solis Marine Engineering, Tope Ocean, First Marine Solutions, and Celtic Sea Power, emerged victorious in obtaining the funding through the UK Government’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition. The project is a strategic move to marry the detailed needs of the burgeoning Floating Wind sector with the aims of the UK maritime decarbonization agenda.

The UK SHORE Program

The recent cycle of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition is a significant component of the Department’s UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) program. This is a $260 million (£206 million) initiative, designed to promote the development of the requisite technology to decarbonize the UK's domestic maritime sector.

Aiming for a Low Carbon Future

The goal of the project is to design a vessel capable of meeting the challenging installation needs of floating wind farm moorings and foundations. This need becomes increasingly critical as offshore wind development advances towards the utilization of floating foundations that can access deeper sites and stronger winds. The vessel design is expected to receive approval by early 2025.

Addressing the Emissions Challenge

Operation and maintenance vessels for offshore wind farms accounted for over 3% of the UK's domestic shipping emissions in 2022. As the UK plans to expand its offshore wind capacity from 14 GW in 2023 to 50 GW by 2050, emissions from traditional fossil fuel-powered vessels are projected to rise significantly. Therefore, the development of low-carbon service vessels is indispensable in achieving the Clean Maritime and Net Zero objectives.