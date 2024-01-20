Subscribe

#Climate & Environment #United Kingdom

UK Climate Watchdog Faces Criticism Over Data Sufficiency in Net Zero Recommendations

UK's Climate Change Committee (CCC) criticized for using insufficient data in its net zero recommendations. A study by the Royal Society suggests the need for a vast network of hydrogen-filled caves to prevent blackouts.

author-image
Dil Bar Irshad
New Update
In an unprecedented development, the Climate Change Committee (CCC) of the United Kingdom has come under scrutiny for their calculation methods. Sir Chris Llewellyn Smith, a respected energy expert, has pointed out that the CCC's key net zero recommendations were based on a limited data set, specifically, a single year of data reflecting the number of windy days in the UK. This data was utilized to evaluate the country's potential to depend on wind and solar power as a means to achieve net zero emissions.

Deeper Data Delves into Weather Patterns

This critique surfaced in the wake of a comprehensive Royal Society study led by Sir Chris, which delved into 37 years of weather data. A stark contrast to the single year data set that the CCC used in its 2019 recommendations. These very recommendations played a significant role in guiding the UK government, under the helm of former Prime Minister Theresa May, to legally commit to a 2050 net zero target.

CCC's Stance Amid Criticism

Despite the criticism, the CCC has staunchly defended its analysis. A spokesman of the CCC responded to the critique by referencing a recent report that used actual weather data from a year characterized by low wind to model the operation of the power system in 2035. The report further stress-tested the system against a wind drought scenario.

The Royal Society Report's Insightful Findings

Sir Chris's report from Royal Society suggests that the UK's need for long-term energy storage might have been significantly underestimated. It raises concerns about the risks associated with relying heavily on intermittent renewable energy sources without adequate backup. The report proposes a solution involving a vast network of caves filled with hydrogen to prevent blackouts. It further indicates that up to 100 Terawatt-hours of storage might be required by 2050.

