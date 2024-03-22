UK Banks Accused of Financing North Sea Fossil Fuel Expansion Despite Climate Pledges

HSBC and NatWest, two major UK high street banks, face scrutiny for allegedly continuing to finance fossil fuel expansion in the North Sea, despite pledging to align their activities with net zero climate goals. These banks have provided substantial financing to Ithaca Energy, a British oil and gas company involved in plans to exploit the Rosebank oilfield, prompting outcry from over 80 environmental organizations.

Discrepancy Between Pledges and Actions: Net Zero Banking Alliance Members Under Fire

Despite being members of the Net Zero Banking Alliance and publicly committing to ceasing direct financing of new oil and gas projects, HSBC, NatWest, and Lloyds have reportedly provided millions in finance to Ithaca Energy. This discrepancy has raised concerns about the banks' adherence to their climate pledges and their accountability in financing environmentally damaging projects.

Environmental Impact of Rosebank Development: Activists Call for Urgent Action

The UK government's approval of the Rosebank oilfield exploitation has sparked alarm among environmental activists, given its potential to emit significant CO2 emissions. The development of Rosebank by Ithaca Energy, described as a "pure play" fossil fuel company, has drawn criticism for its lack of diversification into green energy production and its contribution to exacerbating the climate crisis.

Calls for Accountability and Policy Reform: Demands for Bank Intervention

Environmental groups are urging HSBC, NatWest, Lloyds, and other banks financing Ithaca Energy to cease their support for the Rosebank project and adopt formal policies requiring clients to align with the Paris climate accords. The letter sent to the banks emphasizes the reputational, legal, and regulatory risks associated with financing fossil fuel projects and underscores the urgency of transitioning away from carbon-intensive industries to address the climate emergency.