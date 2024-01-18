en English
Climate & Environment

U.S. Cities Falling Short of Renewable Energy Goals: Study

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:14 am EST
Two hundred American communities are unlikely to achieve their goals of transitioning to 100% renewable energy by 2050, according to a new study published in the journal Environmental Research: Infrastructure and Sustainability. Conducted by researchers at Baylor University, the study employed an ‘energyshed’ framework to analyze the energy consumption patterns of U.S. cities committed to renewable energy targets.

The Energyshed Approach

The energyshed concept takes into account the geographic area that includes land, infrastructure, people, profits, and environmental impacts and their complex interplay with energy use. Major U.S. cities such as Boston, Washington D.C., Salt Lake City, Columbia, and San Diego were evaluated. The findings indicate that these cities are likely to reach a mere 10% of their renewable energy targets in the next three decades.

Insufficient Infrastructure and Plans

The study reveals that the current infrastructure and plans for implementing renewable energy are insufficient for a complete transition. Gas is projected to remain the primary energy source in the U.S. by 2050. To meet a 45% share of energy production, renewable energy generation would need to triple. This stark reality underscores the immense challenges facing the renewable energy transition.

Analysis Paralysis and the Path Forward

The study’s author, Dr. Kayla Garrett, highlights the clear necessity for a transition to renewable energy. However, the best ways to achieve it are subject to intense debate due to conflicting sustainability goals such as infrastructure changes, energy storage, and land use. This often leads to ‘analysis paralysis,’ which hinders decisive action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The energyshed approach also underscores the potential for neighboring communities to cooperate on funding, land acquisition, infrastructure, distribution, and storage for renewable energy. This necessitates a dialogue between different approaches to energy supply and demand.

Climate & Environment Energy United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

