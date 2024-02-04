U.S. Cattle Herd Expansion Unlikely Until 2026-2027, Warns Rabobank Analyst

Lance Zimmerman, a senior beef cattle analyst at RaboResearch of Rabobank, has painted a cautious picture for the expansion of the U.S. cattle herd. Despite the industry's hopes, Zimmerman has suggested that it might take until 2026 or 2027 before any substantial growth is observed in the cattle numbers.

Profitability and Pasture Conditions: Key to Expansion

According to Zimmerman, profitability and pasture conditions are two pivotal factors that need to improve for herd expansion to occur. He underscores the challenges faced by ranchers due to price volatility in recent years. Significant fluctuations in cattle prices have led to considerable losses for producers, with gains in cattle futures being wiped out within a short span.

The Impact of Climatic Patterns on Cattle Regions

Zimmerman also draws attention to the climatic patterns, such as El Nino and La Nina, which have exacerbated drought conditions across cattle regions. The need for more rainfall is evident to mitigate these conditions and ensure the survival and growth of the cattle herd. He anticipates a return to drought conditions in the south-central plains to Missouri, which could further limit the potential for herd rebuilding.

Insights Shared at Cattle Industry Convention

Zimmerman's insights were shared at the Cattle Industry Convention, which focused on the future of the U.S. beef cattle industry. The convention also saw the release of a comprehensive report from Rabobank, offering an in-depth analysis of these issues, including the impact of factors such as the increasing age of American ranchers, the role of feed and forage availability, and the influence of consumer preferences and global protein demand on U.S. beef exports.