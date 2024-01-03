en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

TVA Ignites New Natural Gas Units, Paving Way for a Cleaner Future

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:52 am EST
TVA Ignites New Natural Gas Units, Paving Way for a Cleaner Future

In a milestone move, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has ignited three state-of-the-art natural gas-fired units at the Paradise Combined Cycle Plant in Kentucky. These units, equipped with the capability to attain full power within 11 minutes, add a hefty 750 megawatts to the grid. They replace a coal-fired power plant that was decommissioned three years ago, marking a significant transition from antiquated and less efficient units to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. The units were officially operational as of December 31.

Reimagining Energy Generation

The activation of these natural gas units is a part of TVA’s ambitious plan to bolster its generation capacity by a colossal 3,800 megawatts by 2028. This shift is emblematic of TVA’s commitment to transition towards a carbon-neutral future while ensuring consistent reliability and flexibility. Jeff Lyash, TVA president and CEO, accentuated the crucial role natural gas plays in maintaining grid stability, especially when renewable energy sources like solar are not available.

Natural Gas: A Bridge to a Carbon-Neutral Future

The integration of these units is indicative of a broader narrative of energy transition. Natural gas, in this context, is seen as a bridge that can lead us to a cleaner, carbon-neutral future. It offers a more environmentally friendly alternative to coal and can serve as a reliable backstop when other renewable energy sources fail to meet demand.

The Role of the Tennessee Valley Authority

Under the leadership of Jeff Lyash, the Tennessee Valley Authority has been pivoting towards more sustainable energy sources. The activation of the natural gas units at the Paradise Combined Cycle Plant is a testament to this shift. The TVA sees itself as a critical player in the larger clean energy transition envisioned by the United States. This vision was underscored by the recent visit of U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm to Tennessee, where she highlighted the pivotal role the Tennessee Valley must play in the nation’s clean energy transition.

0
Climate & Environment Energy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Carbon Intensity: A Potential Game-Changer for Transportation Sector's Emission Management

By Rafia Tasleem

Climate Change Threatens Global Fashion Industry, Report Warns

By BNN Correspondents

UK Local Councils' Contradiction in Climate Commitments Exposed

By Waqas Arain

Storm Henk Forces Unexpected Closure of London Eye

By BNN Correspondents

Phoenix Records Fourth-Hottest Year with July Hottest Ever Month ...
@Climate & Environment · 47 mins
Phoenix Records Fourth-Hottest Year with July Hottest Ever Month ...
heart comment 0
Indigenous Rights at Risk Amid Clean Energy Transition: A Call for Just and Inclusive Policies

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Indigenous Rights at Risk Amid Clean Energy Transition: A Call for Just and Inclusive Policies
Kenya Ports Authority Spearheads Environmental Conservation with a Tree-Planting Initiative

By Israel Ojoko

Kenya Ports Authority Spearheads Environmental Conservation with a Tree-Planting Initiative
Canada’s Climate Commitments: A Tale of Promise and Performance

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada's Climate Commitments: A Tale of Promise and Performance
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Unveils First Climate Action Report

By BNN Correspondents

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Unveils First Climate Action Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Nova Southeastern Dominates as DII Men's Basketball Season Resumes
33 seconds
Nova Southeastern Dominates as DII Men's Basketball Season Resumes
Transfer News: Chelsea's Alex Matos Heads to Huddersfield; Tottenham's Ivan Perisic Eyes Croatian Return
53 seconds
Transfer News: Chelsea's Alex Matos Heads to Huddersfield; Tottenham's Ivan Perisic Eyes Croatian Return
Persistent Matchmaking Issues Plague 'THE FINALS' Video Game
54 seconds
Persistent Matchmaking Issues Plague 'THE FINALS' Video Game
Public Petition Against Merger of Renfrewshire Day Centres Gains Momentum
57 seconds
Public Petition Against Merger of Renfrewshire Day Centres Gains Momentum
Outset Medical to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min
Outset Medical to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Trump's Legal Team Suggests Voters Could Choose an 'Insurrectionist' President
2 mins
Trump's Legal Team Suggests Voters Could Choose an 'Insurrectionist' President
Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination
2 mins
Taifa Stars Gear up for AFCON 2023: A Journey of Ambition and Determination
Sioux Falls Chronicles: Crime, Economic Shifts, and a Brush with Sports Glory
2 mins
Sioux Falls Chronicles: Crime, Economic Shifts, and a Brush with Sports Glory
Expelled Congressman George Santos Eyes Directorship of ICE
3 mins
Expelled Congressman George Santos Eyes Directorship of ICE
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app