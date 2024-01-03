en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Turning the Tide: The Imperative of Anticipatory Action Amid ENSO Threats

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:07 pm EST
Turning the Tide: The Imperative of Anticipatory Action Amid ENSO Threats

In an era of climate variability, the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is casting an increasingly daunting shadow. Characterized by the cyclic alternation of El Nino and La Nina weather patterns, ENSO poses an escalating threat. With cycles occurring every two to seven years, it is imperative to implement robust and sustainable mitigation measures against the adverse impacts of ENSO. The non-profit organization Citizens in Action Southern Africa (CIASA) has underscored the importance of these measures, emphasizing the indispensable role of dependable early warning systems (EWS) and anticipatory action (AA).

The Power of Preparedness

These systems are not just a luxury, but a necessity for triggering preparedness and managing disaster risks such as droughts, floods, and storms. Studies by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) indicate that every dollar invested in AA can yield over seven dollars in avoided losses and additional benefits to households. The figures are compelling, offering a strategic blueprint for countries grappling with the disruptive effects of El Nino. CIASA has called on Zimbabwe, one such country, to prioritize investment in AA in the 2023-2024 period.

A Dynamic Investment

With the right commitment from the government and backing from donor agencies, such investment could protect up to 70% of the population’s agro-based income and 40% of the country’s exports. This strategy is not merely an effort to protect incomes and exports. Rather, it is a comprehensive approach that aims to bolster other sectors, including the economy, infrastructure, and the environment. By doing so, it can significantly reduce the humanitarian crisis.

Resilience and Beyond

But the challenge doesn’t end at resilience. The true success lies in turning the tide, transforming the adversities of climate change into opportunities for growth and development. This approach requires a collective effort, one that bridges the gap between policy, science, and local communities. It’s a journey that begins with understanding the dynamics of events like El Nino, and culminates in the effective translation of this knowledge into actions that safeguard livelihoods, the economy, and the environment. The road ahead may be fraught with challenges, but with the right investment in AA and EWS, countries like Zimbabwe can not only withstand the impacts of ENSO but also emerge stronger and more resilient.

0
Agriculture Climate & Environment Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
1 min ago
Heavy Rains and Government Initiatives Boost Prospects for Good Harvest
Recent heavy downpours across various regions of the country have brought a ray of hope to our farming community, despite the impending El Nino phenomenon predicted by the Meteorological Services Department. This shift in weather patterns has catalyzed an upsurge in agricultural activities. Farmers are increasing their planting hectarage and applying fertilizers to crops such
Heavy Rains and Government Initiatives Boost Prospects for Good Harvest
Zimbabwe's Response to Mealie Meal Shortages: A Strategic Approach
14 mins ago
Zimbabwe's Response to Mealie Meal Shortages: A Strategic Approach
USDA's Updated Plant Hardiness Zone Map Reveals Climate Warming Trend
16 mins ago
USDA's Updated Plant Hardiness Zone Map Reveals Climate Warming Trend
Dr. Poonam Parihar Honored with RASSA Fellow Award for Contributions in Agricultural Extension
3 mins ago
Dr. Poonam Parihar Honored with RASSA Fellow Award for Contributions in Agricultural Extension
Unrelenting Rains Wreak Havoc on Zimbabwe's Tobacco Industry
4 mins ago
Unrelenting Rains Wreak Havoc on Zimbabwe's Tobacco Industry
Revolutionizing Agriculture Cadre: JKATA's Meeting with Chief Secretary
6 mins ago
Revolutionizing Agriculture Cadre: JKATA's Meeting with Chief Secretary
Latest Headlines
World News
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
13 seconds
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being 'Deeply Misled' During Horizon Scandal
27 seconds
Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being 'Deeply Misled' During Horizon Scandal
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
48 seconds
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
Kentucky 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Aligning Election Years and Other Key Bills
1 min
Kentucky 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Aligning Election Years and Other Key Bills
Zimbabwean Man Dies After Consuming Herbal Aphrodisiac
2 mins
Zimbabwean Man Dies After Consuming Herbal Aphrodisiac
Luke Humphries Triumphs in 2024 World Darts Championship
2 mins
Luke Humphries Triumphs in 2024 World Darts Championship
Braylon 'Stonka' Burnside: From High School Star to Mississippi State Commit
2 mins
Braylon 'Stonka' Burnside: From High School Star to Mississippi State Commit
Connecticut's Bridgeport City Council Votes for Gaza Ceasefire: A Symbolic Stand Amid Controversy
2 mins
Connecticut's Bridgeport City Council Votes for Gaza Ceasefire: A Symbolic Stand Amid Controversy
Indiana Pacers Partner with Spokenote for Innovative Jersey Sponsorship
2 mins
Indiana Pacers Partner with Spokenote for Innovative Jersey Sponsorship
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
38 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
50 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app