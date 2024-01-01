Turkey’s Strides towards Environmental Sustainability in 2023: A Year in Review

In 2023, Turkey made significant strides towards environmental sustainability, spearheading several initiatives that underscored its commitment to combating climate change. Among these was the Zero Waste Project, led by First Lady Emine Erdogan, which achieved remarkable milestones in waste recycling, raw material conservation, and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The year also saw Turkey observe International Zero Waste Day for the first time, a resolution it proposed at the 77th UN General Assembly, further emphasizing the importance of waste reduction in sustainable development.

Water Efficiency Mobilization and the Zero Waste Project

The Water Efficiency Mobilization, launched at the Presidential Complex, was another major initiative aimed at tackling water stress. It encouraged water conservation in homes, businesses, and agriculture, and sought to heighten public awareness on the issue. To further boost this initiative, the General Directorate of Water Management published a guide with a target of 25% water savings in buildings.

Under the guidance of First Lady Emine Erdogan, the Zero Waste Project achieved significant successes, including the recycling of millions of tons of waste. This effort led to the conservation of 650 million tons of raw materials and prevented the emission of 4 million tons of greenhouse gases.

President Erdogan’s Active Role and COP28

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan played an active role in promoting these initiatives. He signed the Global Zero Waste Goodwill Declaration at the 78th UN General Assembly, further reaffirming Turkey’s commitment to environmental sustainability. Turkey also revised its National Contribution Declaration, setting a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 41% by 2030 and reach peak emissions by 2038.

The Climate Change Mitigation Action Plan and the National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy and Action Plan were also developed. These comprehensive plans covered various sectors including agriculture, industry, and energy, and featured strategic goals based on vulnerability and risk analyses.

At COP28 held in Dubai, a significant agreement was reached on transitioning away from fossil fuels. Despite Turkey’s historical responsibility for greenhouse gas emissions being less than 1%, President Erdogan committed the country to achieving net-zero emissions by 2053.

Turkey’s Commitment to the Paris Agreement and Global Climate Change Fight

These concerted efforts reflect Turkey’s commitment to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement and contributing to the global fight against climate change. As the country strives to align itself with global sustainability standards, it remains steadfast in its dedication to environmental preservation and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.