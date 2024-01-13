Turkey Sets Course for Carbon Neutrality with Green Development Initiative

In a significant stride towards sustainability, Turkey has launched a green development initiative, the “Carbon Neutral Cities on the Path of Green Development.” The project is spearheaded by the General Directorate of Combating Desertification and Erosion, operating under the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.

Turkey’s Ambitious Green Development Goals

The initiative is a part of Turkey’s broader 2053 Net Zero Emission and Green Development Revolution goals. The mission of the project is twofold: measuring and expanding the green wooded areas across the country. These areas currently span 99,485 hectares across Turkey’s 81 provinces, with an average of 12.63 square meters of green wooded area per person.

A Step Towards Carbon Neutrality

Beyond the expansion of green spaces, the project also involves significant work in the energy sector. A leading energy company in Turkey has committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050. This commitment will be fulfilled through a balanced and diverse clean energy portfolio, focusing on sustainable refining, green hydrogen, and zero carbon electricity. The company also plans to invest in sustainable aviation fuels, further driving the green agenda.

Emphasizing Sustainability and Fair Work Practices

In addition to its environmental goals, the company is prioritizing an inclusive, fair, and safe working environment. It is committed to sustainable growth and the preservation of the environment and natural resources. The company is keen to align its operations with national and international agendas and policies regarding climate change. The ultimate goal is to transform into the leading carbon neutral energy company in Turkey by 2050.

As Turkey embarks on this ambitious journey, the eyes of the world will be watching. The success of these initiatives could provide a roadmap for other nations striving to balance economic development with environmental sustainability.