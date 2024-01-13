en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Turkey Sets Course for Carbon Neutrality with Green Development Initiative

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:28 am EST
Turkey Sets Course for Carbon Neutrality with Green Development Initiative

In a significant stride towards sustainability, Turkey has launched a green development initiative, the “Carbon Neutral Cities on the Path of Green Development.” The project is spearheaded by the General Directorate of Combating Desertification and Erosion, operating under the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change.

Turkey’s Ambitious Green Development Goals

The initiative is a part of Turkey’s broader 2053 Net Zero Emission and Green Development Revolution goals. The mission of the project is twofold: measuring and expanding the green wooded areas across the country. These areas currently span 99,485 hectares across Turkey’s 81 provinces, with an average of 12.63 square meters of green wooded area per person.

A Step Towards Carbon Neutrality

Beyond the expansion of green spaces, the project also involves significant work in the energy sector. A leading energy company in Turkey has committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2050. This commitment will be fulfilled through a balanced and diverse clean energy portfolio, focusing on sustainable refining, green hydrogen, and zero carbon electricity. The company also plans to invest in sustainable aviation fuels, further driving the green agenda.

Emphasizing Sustainability and Fair Work Practices

In addition to its environmental goals, the company is prioritizing an inclusive, fair, and safe working environment. It is committed to sustainable growth and the preservation of the environment and natural resources. The company is keen to align its operations with national and international agendas and policies regarding climate change. The ultimate goal is to transform into the leading carbon neutral energy company in Turkey by 2050.

As Turkey embarks on this ambitious journey, the eyes of the world will be watching. The success of these initiatives could provide a roadmap for other nations striving to balance economic development with environmental sustainability.

0
Climate & Environment Turkey
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
8 mins ago
Climate Crisis: Symptom of a Larger 'Behavioural Crisis' Rooted in Ecological Overshoot
In a groundbreaking revelation, a recent interdisciplinary scientific study, spearheaded by Joseph Merz of the Merz Institute, has posited that the climate crisis is symptomatic of a broader ‘behavioural crisis’ deeply rooted in ecological overshoot. This overshoot is driven by the unchecked exploitation of human behavior, leading to unsustainable consumption, waste, and population growth. Understanding
Climate Crisis: Symptom of a Larger 'Behavioural Crisis' Rooted in Ecological Overshoot
Tragedy Unfolds: Landslide Claims at Least 18 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured in Chocó, Colombia
4 hours ago
Tragedy Unfolds: Landslide Claims at Least 18 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured in Chocó, Colombia
Spanish Police Detain Climate Activists: A Crackdown or a Call to Order?
5 hours ago
Spanish Police Detain Climate Activists: A Crackdown or a Call to Order?
Polyhalite: The Hidden Gem of Sustainable Agriculture
25 mins ago
Polyhalite: The Hidden Gem of Sustainable Agriculture
Barbados Secures $50M IDB Loan to Boost Coastal Climate Resilience
1 hour ago
Barbados Secures $50M IDB Loan to Boost Coastal Climate Resilience
City Anticipates Relief from Unseasonable Muggy Weather Conditions
2 hours ago
City Anticipates Relief from Unseasonable Muggy Weather Conditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Skiing Prodigy Sofia Goggia Clinches First Downhill Victory of the Season
18 seconds
Skiing Prodigy Sofia Goggia Clinches First Downhill Victory of the Season
Snooker Legend Ronnie O'Sullivan Advances to 15th Masters Semi-Final Amidst Self-Criticism
19 seconds
Snooker Legend Ronnie O'Sullivan Advances to 15th Masters Semi-Final Amidst Self-Criticism
Leeds United Eyes West Ham's Ben Johnson in Bid to Bolster Defence
32 seconds
Leeds United Eyes West Ham's Ben Johnson in Bid to Bolster Defence
Mayor Zeydan Karalar Kickstarts Election Campaign with Visionary Address
34 seconds
Mayor Zeydan Karalar Kickstarts Election Campaign with Visionary Address
St. Louis Cardinals Acknowledge Mishandling of Willson Contreras' Debut Season, Look Ahead to Redemption
36 seconds
St. Louis Cardinals Acknowledge Mishandling of Willson Contreras' Debut Season, Look Ahead to Redemption
Troy Johnson's Relay Catch Stuns Spectators, Central Districts Clinch Victory
40 seconds
Troy Johnson's Relay Catch Stuns Spectators, Central Districts Clinch Victory
URI Basketball Insights, Severe Winter Storm, and AFI Awards: A Comprehensive U.S. News Round-Up
53 seconds
URI Basketball Insights, Severe Winter Storm, and AFI Awards: A Comprehensive U.S. News Round-Up
City Governance in January: Spotlight on Ohio's Ceremonial and Strong Mayors
3 mins
City Governance in January: Spotlight on Ohio's Ceremonial and Strong Mayors
Kyle Richards Discusses Body Image, Fitness Journey, and Doctor's Refusal for Tummy Tuck
3 mins
Kyle Richards Discusses Body Image, Fitness Journey, and Doctor's Refusal for Tummy Tuck
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
26 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
47 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app