Accidents

Tragedy Unfolds: Landslide Claims at Least 18 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured in Chocó, Colombia

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
On the afternoon of Friday, January 12, heavy rainfall on the Medellín-Quibdó highway in the municipality of Carmen de Atrato (Chocó) triggered four landslides along this route, one of them involving the collapse of thousands of cubic meters of soil onto a house and several vehicles. This resulted in at least 18 fatalities and 30 injuries.

The most severe incident occurred in the El 17 sector, where, according to witnesses, several individuals were taking shelter from the rain in a residence when the landslide occurred.

Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslide, Severing Connectivity Between Cities

The landslide was instigated by relentless rainfall in the region, leading to a complete barricade of the road. This has not only severed the connectivity between the two cities but also posed significant impediments to emergency response and recovery operations.

Carmen de Atrato Mayor Jaime Arturo Herrera stated that, as of the close of this edition, 18 individuals have been confirmed deceased, while at least 30 have been transported to healthcare centers. This occurred amidst urgency to move the bodies to a location with vehicles for transportation.

Mayor Herrera emphasized the significant and profound impact of the tragedy, describing the situation in Chocó as very delicate.

A video posted on social media captured the landslide engulfing cars waiting for clearance in Las Toldas, on the Medellín-Quibdó road, where a landslide had already occurred.

Rescue Operations Underway

Rescue operations are in full swing as authorities scramble to reach those marooned by the landslide. The scope of the disaster has mobilized various organizations and agencies in managing the crisis. Notable among them are the Colombian authorities, including the Vice President and Governors of Antioquia and Chocó.

At least 30 army rescue engineers from the Army are underway to address the emergency in the Chocó department, utilizing their specialized capabilities with canine teams and drones to support the affected community.

0
Accidents Climate & Environment Colombia
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

