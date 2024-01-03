TITAN Joins ITA to Accelerate Decarbonization, Aims for Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

Industrial heavyweight TITAN has announced its participation in the Industrial Transition Accelerator (ITA), an initiative launched at COP28 to accelerate the decarbonization of heavy industries worldwide. By joining the ITA, TITAN is pledging its commitment to collaborate with other global industry leaders to foster innovation in climate action and transition towards net-zero emissions.

Net-Zero Emissions: A Legacy of Responsible Leadership

The company’s Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer, Leonidas Canellopoulos, emphasized TITAN’s dedication to collective action with industry leaders to achieve substantial decarbonization. TITAN has established science-based carbon reduction targets in line with the 1.5C scenario and has set an ambitious aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. As part of its commitment, the company has outlined a comprehensive net-zero roadmap featuring over 100 initiatives focused on value creation across its value chain.

Innovative Pathways: Carbon Capture and Hydrogen Utilization

TITAN is not just focusing on reducing emissions from its production processes but is also committed to significantly increasing the proportion of green products in its portfolio. The company is exploring innovative strategies such as carbon capture and hydrogen utilization, aiming to boost the percentage of green products in its portfolio to over 60% by 2030.

Acknowledgement from Environmental Non-Profit CDP

In recognition of its efforts in sustainability and climate action, TITAN has received a top ‘A’ score from the environmental non-profit organization CDP. This acknowledgment underscores the company’s leadership in corporate transparency and performance regarding climate change.

In addition, the EU Commission has selected IFESTOS, TITAN Group’s carbon capture project in Greece, for grant agreement preparation under the EU Innovation Fund. IFESTOS is the largest project of its kind in Europe and will help fast-track TITAN’s decarbonization journey. The project involves the construction of a large-scale carbon capture facility at TITAN’s flagship Kamari plant near Athens, which aims to decarbonize cement manufacturing and offer innovative green building materials.