en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TITAN Joins ITA to Accelerate Decarbonization, Aims for Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:16 am EST
TITAN Joins ITA to Accelerate Decarbonization, Aims for Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

Industrial heavyweight TITAN has announced its participation in the Industrial Transition Accelerator (ITA), an initiative launched at COP28 to accelerate the decarbonization of heavy industries worldwide. By joining the ITA, TITAN is pledging its commitment to collaborate with other global industry leaders to foster innovation in climate action and transition towards net-zero emissions.

Net-Zero Emissions: A Legacy of Responsible Leadership

The company’s Chief Sustainability and Innovation Officer, Leonidas Canellopoulos, emphasized TITAN’s dedication to collective action with industry leaders to achieve substantial decarbonization. TITAN has established science-based carbon reduction targets in line with the 1.5C scenario and has set an ambitious aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. As part of its commitment, the company has outlined a comprehensive net-zero roadmap featuring over 100 initiatives focused on value creation across its value chain.

Innovative Pathways: Carbon Capture and Hydrogen Utilization

TITAN is not just focusing on reducing emissions from its production processes but is also committed to significantly increasing the proportion of green products in its portfolio. The company is exploring innovative strategies such as carbon capture and hydrogen utilization, aiming to boost the percentage of green products in its portfolio to over 60% by 2030.

Acknowledgement from Environmental Non-Profit CDP

In recognition of its efforts in sustainability and climate action, TITAN has received a top ‘A’ score from the environmental non-profit organization CDP. This acknowledgment underscores the company’s leadership in corporate transparency and performance regarding climate change.

In addition, the EU Commission has selected IFESTOS, TITAN Group’s carbon capture project in Greece, for grant agreement preparation under the EU Innovation Fund. IFESTOS is the largest project of its kind in Europe and will help fast-track TITAN’s decarbonization journey. The project involves the construction of a large-scale carbon capture facility at TITAN’s flagship Kamari plant near Athens, which aims to decarbonize cement manufacturing and offer innovative green building materials.

0
Business Climate & Environment Sustainability
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

World Endurance Championship 2024: A Golden Era Shadowed by Sustainability Concerns

By Salman Khan

Andrii Pyshnyi Wins The Banker Central Banker of the Year 2024 Award

By Rizwan Shah

Smith Douglas Homes Announces IPO: A Detailed Look

By Nimrah Khatoon

Albertsons Companies Inc Stock Takes a Dip: A Comprehensive Analysis

By Ebenezer Mensah

Hedge Funds Lead Equity Inflows in 2023 Marking a Shift in Investor Be ...
@Business · 1 min
Hedge Funds Lead Equity Inflows in 2023 Marking a Shift in Investor Be ...
heart comment 0
Algoma Steel Group Inc Experiences Decline in Stock Price Amidst Decrease in Yearbook Sales

By Israel Ojoko

Algoma Steel Group Inc Experiences Decline in Stock Price Amidst Decrease in Yearbook Sales
USD/CHF Breaks Key Resistance Level: A Deep Dive

By Dil Bar Irshad

USD/CHF Breaks Key Resistance Level: A Deep Dive
2024 Financial Market Analysis: A Balance of Optimism and Skepticism

By Mazhar Abbas

2024 Financial Market Analysis: A Balance of Optimism and Skepticism
Stinne Taiger Iv Steps into New Role as Deputy Secretary General at BIMCO

By Wojciech Zylm

Stinne Taiger Iv Steps into New Role as Deputy Secretary General at BIMCO
Latest Headlines
World News
Lennie Lawrence Steps In As Caretaker Manager for Hartlepool United
16 seconds
Lennie Lawrence Steps In As Caretaker Manager for Hartlepool United
UK's DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs
16 seconds
UK's DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs
World Endurance Championship 2024: A Golden Era Shadowed by Sustainability Concerns
23 seconds
World Endurance Championship 2024: A Golden Era Shadowed by Sustainability Concerns
Amy Dowden: A Dance with Cancer and Hopes for a New Year
29 seconds
Amy Dowden: A Dance with Cancer and Hopes for a New Year
South Dakota's Multi-Faceted Strategy: Healthcare, Politics, Environment and More
40 seconds
South Dakota's Multi-Faceted Strategy: Healthcare, Politics, Environment and More
Supreme Court Stays Transfer of Himachal Pradesh's Police Chief Amid Harassment Allegations
3 mins
Supreme Court Stays Transfer of Himachal Pradesh's Police Chief Amid Harassment Allegations
Art Dealer Stefan Simchowitz Announces U.S. Senate Run as Republican
3 mins
Art Dealer Stefan Simchowitz Announces U.S. Senate Run as Republican
Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future
4 mins
Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
4 mins
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app