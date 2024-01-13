Thinkfest 2024: Navigating Global Discontent Through Literary Discourse

The globally recognized literary festival, Thinkfest, is geared up for its seventh edition, slated to commence on January 13 at the iconic Alhamra on The Mall road. This year, the two-day festival takes on the theme ‘Winter of Discontent,’ an allusion to Shakespeare’s Richard III, resonating with the current global sentiment of unrest and uncertainty.

Navigating the Terrain of Global Issues

Thinkfest 2024 aims to cast a spotlight on a myriad of pressing contemporary issues. From the escalating urgency of climate change to worldwide ethnic and religious conflicts, the festival provides a platform for engaging discourse on matters that shape our world. Notably, the discussions will also delve into the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Ukraine, offering a closer look at the geopolitical dynamics involved.

A Conclave of Thought Leaders

The festival has always been renowned for bringing together eminent personalities and this year is no exception. The opening session will see the participation of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, and former Member of Provincial Assembly Jugnu Mohsin. The discourse will continue on the second day with former Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman sharing her insights.

International Perspectives

Adding to the intellectual vigor of the event, Thinkfest will also feature international voices. The event’s line-up includes WWF International President Professor Adil Najam and Johns Hopkins University Professor Naveeda Khan, both of whom will bring their expertise and global perspectives to the discussions. The festival is also set to welcome Dr. Rebecca Nixon from the University of Delaware, who will offer her scholarly insights on the discussed topics.