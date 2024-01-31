The Uncertain Future of the Global Gas Market: A Deep Dive into Wood Mackenzie's Report

Wood Mackenzie, in its latest report, delves into the uncertain and volatile future of the global gas market. The report projects a resilient gas demand for the next two decades, with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) demand growing until 2050. This demand growth necessitates substantial investments in new gas and LNG projects. However, despite these developments, the report indicates an upward trend in emissions until the late 2020s. This trajectory could lead to global warming exceeding 2.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, considerably above the Paris agreement's target.

Differing Scenarios: Wood Mackenzie vs. International Energy Agency

The Wood Mackenzie report explores a 2050 net-zero scenario where global net zero is achieved by 2050, aligning with the Paris agreement's most ambitious goal. This scenario would instigate significant changes in gas markets, trade flows, and prices. The report's findings contrast sharply with the International Energy Agency's Net Zero Emissions scenario, which predicts a more dramatic decline in gas demand. The difference in projections stems from varying expectations for energy efficiency improvements, electrification of buildings, and the role of gas in power generation.

Role of Gas in a Net-Zero World

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) paired with gas is seen as crucial in supporting renewable energy and providing flexible, dispatchable generation. It is also expected to play a role in decarbonizing developing markets, supporting electrification, and serving as a feedstock for low-carbon hydrogen production. Even in a net-zero world, new investments in gas and LNG supply will be necessary to meet stable demand, particularly in Asia.

Adapting to Change: Decarbonizing Production and Managing Emissions

The industry must adapt to these changes by decarbonizing production, managing methane emissions, and incorporating technologies like CCUS. Projects that minimize carbon footprints will become increasingly competitive. The report emphasizes the need for gas players to be ready for cross-sectoral integration and an evolving landscape that prioritizes carbon reduction and changes in trade flows and commercial relationships.