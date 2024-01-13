en English
Climate & Environment

The Trend of Warming Winters: A Discussion with Meteorologist Tawana Andrew

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:12 am EST
In a segment titled ‘Science Behind the Forecast,’ WAVE 3 meteorologist Tawana Andrew sheds light on the reality of warming winters and their implications. Despite the occasional intense cold snap, such as the one predicted, there has been an undeniable trend of rising temperatures during the winter months, particularly from December through February. This trend is more pronounced in the Northern United States, with the Northeast and Great Lakes regions experiencing the most significant warming since 1970.

Warming Winters Across The U.S.

Andrew cites a study involving 240 locales across the U.S. The data reveals that an overwhelming 95% of these locations have witnessed an increase in warmer than normal days over the last half-century. In Louisville, where Andrew’s analysis is centered, winters are now marked with 15 more days of above-average temperatures compared to 1970. The average winter temperature has seen a rise of 5.2 degrees Fahrenheit during the same period.

The Impact of Warming Winters

Furthermore, Louisville now experiences 19 fewer nights below freezing compared to 1970. Cold snaps, periods of intensely cold weather, are shorter by an average of seven days. Andrew acknowledges the silver lining of reduced heating costs in winter. However, the broader implications of this trend cannot be ignored. It poses significant challenges to agriculture, public health, and water supplies. Additionally, it leads to increased energy use for cooling during hotter summers.

Climate Change: A Global Concern

On a global scale, the Annual Global Temperature Report for 2023 by Berkeley Earth declares 2023 as the warmest year on record, surpassing the previous record set in 2016. The report finds no part of our planet experienced a record cold year. The recent warmth has led to speculation that the rate of global warming is accelerating. The report also highlights the impacts of warming trends, such as extreme heatwaves, intense rainfall and flooding, and wildfires. As the debate continues about whether the rate of global warming is increasing, decreasing, or holding steady, one thing is for sure, these trends of warming winters and rising global temperatures are a clear sign of climate change.

0
Climate & Environment
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

