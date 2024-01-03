en English
Business

The Royal Mint's Net Zero Targets Officially Validated by SBTi

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
The Royal Mint’s Net Zero Targets Officially Validated by SBTi

The Royal Mint, the official provider of UK coins and precious metals, has proudly announced the validation of its science-based Net Zero targets by the globally recognized Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This validation sets a groundbreaking precedent for the minting industry and further solidifies the Royal Mint’s commitment to sustainable practices.

Committing to a Greener Future

The Royal Mint has made a decisive commitment to achieving Net Zero GreenHouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, a goal that spans its own operations as well as its supply chain. Furthermore, the company has set more immediate targets for the year 2030, demonstrating its dedication to prompt action in the face of climate change.

Joining Global Efforts to Limit Global Warming

As part of its sustainability strategy, the Royal Mint has joined the Business Ambition for 1.5°C campaign—an urgent call to action supported by various UN agencies and business leaders. The campaign’s primary objective is to limit global warming to 1.5°C, a goal that aligns with the Royal Mint’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact.

Leading the Way in Industry Sustainability

Inga Doak, the head of sustainability at the Royal Mint, expressed immense pride in the company’s achievement. As the first sovereign mint—and one of the first within the minting industry—to have decarbonization targets validated by the SBTi, the Royal Mint is leading the way in industry sustainability. Their commitment to active measures in reaching science-based net zero targets is a promising sign of a greener future for the minting industry.

Business Climate & Environment United Kingdom
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

