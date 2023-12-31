en English
Agriculture

The Rising Tide of Lightning Deaths in Bangladesh: A Climate Change Warning

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:51 am EST
In a stark and alarming contrast to the global trend of declining lightning-related fatalities, Bangladesh is grappling with an increasing death toll from this natural phenomenon. Despite the United States, a nation with nearly double the population, recording fewer than 20 lightning deaths annually, Bangladesh mourns an average of 300 lives lost each year, as per data from the United Nations.

The Human Face of the Tragedy

The magnitude of this calamity is personified in the tragic tale of Mamun, a young Bangladeshi man who lost 16 relatives to a lightning strike on his wedding day in August 2021. This heartrending incident underscores the personal toll of this natural disaster and brings the harsh reality closer to the global community.

The Vulnerable Majority

The majority of the victims are farmers, who are particularly susceptible due to their work in open fields during the monsoon months. This group, dependent on the whims of nature for survival, is now on the frontline of a disaster exacerbated by climate change and changing environmental patterns.

Government Response and Mitigation Efforts

Responding to the escalating crisis, the Bangladeshi government has classified lightning strikes as an official natural disaster, joining the ranks of floods, cyclones, earthquakes, and droughts. Several initiatives have been put in place to mitigate the risk, including the planting of more tall trees in deforested areas, construction of lightning shelters, and improvement of early warning systems.

However, these efforts face significant hurdles. Poor connectivity, low mobile phone usage, and limited awareness about the dangers of lightning pose considerable challenges to the effective implementation of prevention and safety measures. The persistent tragedy of lightning deaths in Bangladesh signals a pressing need for global attention and collective action towards climate change and disaster management.

Agriculture Climate & Environment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

