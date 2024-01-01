en English
Climate & Environment

The Rising Fury of Tornadoes in the United States: A Looming Threat

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:23 am EST
Amidst the tranquil facade of the United States, an invisible beast lurks, wreaking havoc and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Tornadoes, with their ever-increasing frequency and magnitude, are reshaping the landscape of the country, causing immeasurable loss of life and property. The Joplin, Missouri tornado of May 22, 2011, an EF5 monster, stands as a chilling reminder of the potential devastation. The tornado claimed 161 lives and resulted in nearly $3 billion in damages, making it the costliest tornado on record.

Unprecedented Climate Disasters

Between 2018 and 2023, the U.S. has been pummeled by 17 climate disasters involving tornadoes, each with a price tag exceeding a billion dollars. This escalating trend of costly tornadoes is anticipated to continue. The U.S., with an average of 1,200 tornadoes annually, tops the list of countries most affected. Tornadoes are rated on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale from EF0 to EF5, based on estimated wind speeds and damage, which reflect the resilience of the impacted structures.

Shifting Tornado Alley

Although the central Great Plains, including Kansas and Texas, traditionally see the most tornadoes, there has been a notable increase in the Southeast and Midwest. This geographic shift is significant as a majority of the U.S. population resides east of the Mississippi River, where these increases are occurring, leading to greater exposure and vulnerability.

The Rising Tide of Destruction

All 50 states are susceptible to tornadoes, and as populations and infrastructures expand in traditionally less affected areas, the potential for destruction and disaster escalates. The rebuilding process, as witnessed in Joplin, is a protracted and challenging endeavor. It underscores the need for community resilience and improved construction methods to withstand future tornadoes. As we brace ourselves for more frequent and disastrous tornadoes, the importance of understanding, preparedness, and infrastructure resilience cannot be overstated.

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

