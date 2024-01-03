en English
Climate & Environment

The Rise of Electric Bikes: A New Era in US Transportation

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:31 am EST
The Rise of Electric Bikes: A New Era in US Transportation

The humming of electric bikes (ebikes) is becoming a familiar sound on the streets of the United States, marking a significant shift in transportation preferences. 2023 was indeed a remarkable year for the ebike market, with sales skyrocketing by 269% from 2019 to 2022. As the year drew to a close, the market showed no signs of slowing down, with projections for 2023 estimating a market value of $2.59 billion. This burgeoning trend is not without reason; several factors have converged to bring about this transportation revolution.

The Pandemic Effect and the Quest for Sustainability

The COVID-19 pandemic, an unexpected catalyst, played a significant role in the rise of ebikes. As public transit usage declined due to health concerns, people sought alternative means of transportation. Ebikes emerged as a viable option, offering the convenience of a car without the hassles of traffic and parking struggles. Furthermore, the pursuit of sustainability has also fuelled this trend. With transportation being a major source of pollution, cities and states have been striving to reduce their carbon footprint. Ebikes have been embraced as a low-carbon transport solution that aligns with these climate goals.

The Electric Vehicle Market: A Mixed Bag

The electric vehicle (EV) market overall had a turbulent year in 2023, with record sales in the US, China, and Europe. However, the industry also grappled with inventory challenges, resulting in a somewhat chaotic performance. As we step into 2024, the industry anticipates a steadier adoption of EVs, despite the transition away from gasoline-powered cars happening in fits and starts. The US market share of EVs is projected to surpass 10% in 2024, with more competitive pricing on the horizon. However, established auto industry players and EV startups alike face pressure from investors and mounting challenges.

The Future of Ebikes

The future of ebikes looks promising, with the global market estimated to reach $121.10 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The ebike revolution is not just a US phenomenon but a global trend, with 77.3 million e-bikes projected to be sold annually by 2030. The ebikes of the future are expected to be faster, sturdier, and boast a range of features. The top models for 2024, including the Aventon Pace 500 3, Cannondale Topstone Neo Carbon 2, Rad Rover 6 Plus, Mokwheel Tor Plus, and Phatmoto Electric Chopper, are a testament to this evolution.

In this era of climate consciousness and health awareness, the rise of ebikes represents a change in how we perceive transportation. As John MacArthur, a transport researcher at Portland State University, aptly put it, 2023 could well be ‘the year of the ebike.’ As we move forward, the hum of ebikes may become an even more familiar sound on our streets, signaling a more sustainable and healthier future.

Climate & Environment Transportation United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

