en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

The Invisible Challenge: Encouraging Household Energy Conservation

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
The Invisible Challenge: Encouraging Household Energy Conservation

Climate objectives set globally necessitate the reduction of energy consumption across all sectors. Household energy usage, contributing to 20% of Europe’s emissions, presents a significant challenge. The complexity of this issue lies in the ‘invisible’ nature of electricity, often rendering people unaware of their consumption habits. Furthermore, the financial incentives to reduce electricity use are typically insufficient to prompt significant behavioral change, and environmental incentives have also proven to be less effective in altering residents’ habits. As a result, finding more effective methods to motivate energy conservation within households is critical in achieving climate goals.

Strategies for Reducing Energy Consumption

Various strategies can help curb household energy use. For instance, Pronto Power suggests reducing energy use in the kitchen, a significant source of energy consumption, by upgrading to energy-efficient appliances, using efficient cookware, utilizing alternative appliances, and decreasing cooking times. Moreover, protecting homes against severe weather events through measures such as proper insulation, impact-resistant windows, and doors, storm shutters, and strategic landscaping can conserve energy, thereby benefiting both the environment and household finances.

Benefits of Insulation and Air Sealing

Insulation and air sealing are beneficial in reducing household energy consumption. Sponsors of Mass Save offer no-cost insulation and air sealing upgrades to income-eligible residents. To attain energy savings, residents can schedule a no-cost virtual or in-person Home Energy Assessment, work with a participating Home Performance Contractor, or access quick incentives through direct weatherization. Notably, the Sponsors of Mass Save offer 0% financing HEAT Loans, making energy efficiency upgrades more affordable.

Reducing Carbon Footprint

To reduce one’s carbon footprint, it is essential to understand emission sources and identify opportunities for environmental impact reduction. Weatherizing buildings, switching to clean heating and cooling technologies, and sourcing renewably generated electricity can all contribute to reducing household energy consumption and carbon footprint. The shift in New York to a renewable energy system is a testament to this approach. Furthermore, transitioning from gas-powered vehicles to zero-emission vehicles, utilizing public transportation, or traveling more frequently by foot or bicycle can significantly curtail one’s carbon footprint.

In 2023, the US made significant strides in advancing appliance efficiency and industrial decarbonization, with a decline in energy intensity by 4%. The Inflation Reduction Act injected over 300 billion into clean energy initiatives, leading to transformative programs that promise to lower household costs, save lives, and create jobs. These measures, coupled with efforts to decarbonize industrial processes and increase energy retrofits in existing buildings, indicate progress toward energy conservation.

0
Climate & Environment Energy Europe
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sonoma's Battle Against Climate Change: A Discussion with Jennifer Gates

By BNN Correspondents

HSY Champions Christmas Tree Recycling Initiative

By BNN Correspondents

Antarctic Anomalies: Unprecedented Ice Opening and an Unexpected Discovery

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Navigating the Sustainability Challenges of 2024: ESG Policies, Climate Disclosures, and More

By BNN Correspondents

Mitchell, South Dakota Registers its Warmest December on Record in 202 ...
@Climate & Environment · 38 mins
Mitchell, South Dakota Registers its Warmest December on Record in 202 ...
heart comment 0
Italian Progress on Climate and Agrifood Sustainable Development Goals: A Study

By Quadri Adejumo

Italian Progress on Climate and Agrifood Sustainable Development Goals: A Study
Wrestling with Weather: Malaysia’s Climate Challenges Amid El Niño and La Niña Phenomena

By BNN Correspondents

Wrestling with Weather: Malaysia's Climate Challenges Amid El Niño and La Niña Phenomena
Sub-Zero Temperatures: A Tale of U.S. Climatic Diversity

By Rafia Tasleem

Sub-Zero Temperatures: A Tale of U.S. Climatic Diversity
2023 Ends as Third Warmest Year in Quad-Cities’ History

By BNN Correspondents

2023 Ends as Third Warmest Year in Quad-Cities' History
Latest Headlines
World News
Northwest Mohawks Clinch Narrow Victory Over Valley Indians in Intense Non-League Game
47 seconds
Northwest Mohawks Clinch Narrow Victory Over Valley Indians in Intense Non-League Game
Stakes High at Geelong's Ten-Race Event: Top Contenders and Potential Underdogs to Watch
1 min
Stakes High at Geelong's Ten-Race Event: Top Contenders and Potential Underdogs to Watch
Matthew Wade's Back Soreness: A Test for the Hobart Hurricanes
2 mins
Matthew Wade's Back Soreness: A Test for the Hobart Hurricanes
One Year of DMK Governance: Welfare, Industry, and the Pursuit of Social Justice
2 mins
One Year of DMK Governance: Welfare, Industry, and the Pursuit of Social Justice
Inside the Trade Dynamics of the Prince Albert Raiders in WHL
2 mins
Inside the Trade Dynamics of the Prince Albert Raiders in WHL
Penang Women vs Johor Women: A Crucial Encounter in MCA Women's T20 2023-24
2 mins
Penang Women vs Johor Women: A Crucial Encounter in MCA Women's T20 2023-24
Ten-Race Event at Randwick Racecourse: A Power-Packed Showdown
2 mins
Ten-Race Event at Randwick Racecourse: A Power-Packed Showdown
DWI Arrest of San Antonio Councilman Triggers Debate on Ethical Use of Public Funds
2 mins
DWI Arrest of San Antonio Councilman Triggers Debate on Ethical Use of Public Funds
Skyler Pierce: From Nebraska Commit to MVP at Under Armour All-America Match
2 mins
Skyler Pierce: From Nebraska Commit to MVP at Under Armour All-America Match
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
27 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
37 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
9 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app