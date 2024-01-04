en English
Business

The Dawn of Regulatory-Driven Environmental and Social Governance: Key Themes for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Regulatory Shifts: A New Era in Environmental and Social Governance

As 2024 begins, the world of business and finance is witnessing a radical shift in environmental and social governance. Regulatory and government policies are taking the lead, steering companies away from voluntary actions towards mandatory compliance. This shift is underscored by five critical themes.

Theme 1: Escalating Seriousness Around Supply Chain Risks

Companies are becoming increasingly serious about assessing environmental and social risks within their supply chains. This newfound urgency is spurred by emerging regulations regarding scope 3 emissions—emissions that emanate from a company’s suppliers or the use of its products. Notably, the EU will mandate larger companies to disclose scope 3 emissions starting in 2025, followed by California in 2027. Regulatory bodies such as the International Sustainability Standards Board are also pushing for scope 3 disclosures, with the US and UK considering similar rules.

Theme 2: The EU’s Corporate Sustainability Directive

The EU’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) is another significant development. It requires companies to report on human rights and environmental risks within their supply chains. However, financial companies have secured a temporary exemption following intense lobbying efforts.

Theme 3: The Rise of International Carbon Pricing Regimes

The notion of an international carbon pricing regime is gaining momentum. The EU has pioneered this approach with its carbon permit system and the introduction of a Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). Countries like Turkey and the UK are developing their carbon pricing systems, while the US is contemplating potential responses, including a national carbon fee and CBAM.

Theme 4: State-Led Attacks on ESG Investing in the US

In the US, state-led legislative sessions may continue to witness attacks on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing, particularly targeting the social aspects. Tennessee has already sued BlackRock over ESG practices, and Texas has enacted a law banning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) departments in state universities. Other states plan to introduce anti-DEI laws.

Theme 5: The Contentious Impact of Regulatory Changes

The impact of these regulatory changes on companies, especially with respect to DEI policies and climate justice, is expected to be a contentious issue. Developing nations are voicing concerns about the fairness of rich countries’ carbon pricing policies, hinting at a complex and challenging path ahead.

As we navigate through 2024, the interplay between regulatory changes, corporate responsibility, and global sustainability will undoubtedly shape the future of business and finance. The key to progress lies in companies’ willingness to adapt, innovate, and align their practices with these evolving norms.

Business Climate & Environment International Relations
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

