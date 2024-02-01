The Breakthrough Institute Endorses New Legislation Focusing on Agriculture Climate Research

The Improving Coordination of Agriculture Research and Data Act, a groundbreaking legislation introduced by Congresswoman Julia Brownley and Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, has earned the endorsement of The Breakthrough Institute. The proposed act aims to establish a scientific advisory committee within the Department of Agriculture (USDA) to intensify its focus on agriculture climate research. It also outlines plans for creating a 'Rural Climate Alliance Network' to strategically bolster alignment of agricultural climate research, data systems, and technology transfer.

Revamping Federal Agriculture Climate Research

The act underlines the exigency to enhance the federal agriculture climate research agenda by ensuring it is propelled by scientific insights and closely coordinated with producers. Its objective, addressing both immediate and long-term climate challenges, is set to revolutionize the current agricultural landscape. The legislation underscores the necessity for improved alignment of existing federal climate resilience-related research efforts and an amplified coordination with private entities and technical assistance providers.

USDA's Mandate to Report to Congress

In addition to these proposed changes, the act mandates the USDA to report to Congress on the research, data systems, and technical assistance requirements of farmers, ranchers, foresters, and rural communities. This crucial aspect of the act is expected to bridge the gap between the needs of the agricultural community and the research and data systems in place.

The Breakthrough Institute's Stand

David Hong, an eminent figure from The Breakthrough Institute, highlighted the historical significance of public agricultural research in tackling climate challenges. He emphasized the need for standardizing data protocols and fostering collaboration with stakeholders to identify research gaps. The Breakthrough Institute is urging Congress to give due consideration to this legislation during the ongoing farm bill negotiations. The institution underscores the importance of coordinated climate research and data collection by USDA agencies in the context of the growing adoption of climate-smart agriculture practices.