Business

Thailand’s Stock Exchange Sets Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions Goal

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Thailand’s premiere financial institution, the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), has made a significant pledge to combat global warming. SET is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050. The initiative aligns with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard, reflecting SET’s commitment to the objectives set forth in the Paris Agreement. These objectives aim to limit global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Comprehensive Approach to Sustainability

SET’s commitment to sustainability is not limited to its operations but extends across its value chain. The President of SET, Pakorn Peetathawatchai, emphasized the importance of collective efforts in addressing the climate crisis. He stressed the role of the exchange in facilitating sustainable growth in the capital market. SET has adopted a multi-faceted approach to achieve its net-zero goal. This includes enhancing energy efficiency, engaging in green procurement, and spreading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) knowledge among capital market stakeholders.

Integrating Sustainability into Business Model

SET’s commitment goes beyond words, manifesting in tangible actions that aim to integrate sustainability into its business model. SET’s approach to sustainability is comprehensive, involving every aspect of its operations and value chain. Its actions underscore the exchange’s dedication to positive contributions towards environmental and social governance.

News from Taiwan’s Renewable Energy Sector

In related news, Yunneng Wind Power Co Ltd has received approval from Taiwanese authorities for its financial restructuring plan for the 640 MW Yunlin offshore wind farm project. The project, set to commence installations in 2024, has made significant construction progress. Upon completion, it will be one of Taiwan’s largest offshore wind farms, providing clean energy to over 600,000 households in Taiwan.

Business Climate & Environment Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

