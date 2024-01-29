Tajikistan's President Calls for Two-Year Food Stockpile Amid Climate and Economic Crisis

In a recent address, Tajikistan's President, Emomali Rakhmon, has urged citizens to stockpile essential food items sufficient for two years. This directive comes as the mountainous, landlocked nation grapples with the harsh realities of climate change and a worsening socio-economic environment.

Climate Change Hits Hard

Tajikistan, once part of the Soviet Union, is now a frontline state experiencing the brunt of climate change. Nearly 30 percent of its nine million inhabitants face undernourishment. The nation's topography and environmental conditions have led to challenges like soil erosion, loss of biodiversity, extreme weather events, and considerable damage to its land, crops, and infrastructure. These environmental issues have significantly undermined the livelihoods of its citizens and increased the country's reliance on food imports, which account for approximately half of its food needs.

Economic Strain and Political Pressures

While the nation faces environmental challenges, it's also grappling with economic strain due to the fallout from the war in Ukraine. With Russia, its primary economic ally, facing extensive Western sanctions, Tajikistan's economy is under additional pressure. However, agriculture continues to be the backbone of the Tajik economy, employing over half of its population despite these challenges.

President Rakhmon's Directive

President Rakhmon, often met with displays of abundance during his travels across the nation, has been known for his intolerance of political opposition. His recent directive emphasizes the need for efficient use of land and water, increased food production, and an understanding of the repercussions of broken old supply chains and escalating food prices. He advocates this initiative to ensure the country's food security amidst these contemporary challenges, particularly those impacting the most impoverished citizens.