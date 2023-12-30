en English
Business

Taiwan Charts Out Carbon Pricing Framework; ‘Big Emitters’ to Feel the Heat from 2025

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:20 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 1:23 am EST
In a pivotal move towards environmental responsibility, Taiwan’s Climate Change Administration (CCA) has unveiled a preliminary plan of the nation’s forthcoming carbon pricing framework. Scheduled to be enforced from 2025, the new rules will be applicable to the so-called ‘big emitters’, defined as companies whose direct and indirect annual emissions exceed 25,000 metric tons. This regulatory imposition is projected to impact about 512 corporations.

Understanding the Carbon Pricing Framework

The carbon pricing framework revolves around the principle of applying a carbon fee to major polluting companies. The mechanism is designed to incentivize these companies to reduce their carbon emissions and, hence, their carbon fee. However, the exact rate of the carbon fee hasn’t been revealed yet, with the CCA planning to finalize this figure in the first quarter of the upcoming year.

Limitation on the Use of Carbon Credits

Moreover, the use of carbon credits to counterbalance the carbon fees will be restricted to 5% of a corporation’s total emissions from the preceding year. This standard aligns with the regulations in Singapore. It’s worth noting that the carbon credits market on the Taiwan Carbon Solution Exchange (TCX) has been functional since December 22. However, credits acquired from TCX won’t be counted towards the carbon fees in 2025.

Proposal for Fee Reductions

The CCA is also mulling over the idea of permitting reductions in fees by means of purchasing domestic carbon credits from approved emission reduction projects. This initiative might offer another avenue for corporations to lower their carbon fees by investing in local green initiatives.

This announcement is more than just a policy update; it signifies Taiwan’s commitment to engage with stakeholders on the path towards a sustainable future. It precedes the unveiling of an official draft, which will be followed by a 60-day public consultation period, offering an opportunity for public discourse on this crucial matter.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

