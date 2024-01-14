Syria’s Breadbasket in Peril: War, Climate Change, and Economic Crisis

Home to clusters of robust wheat fields and verdant cotton farms, the northeast of Syria was once the nation’s breadbasket. However, a potent blend of war, economic crisis, and climate change has choked this once-thriving agricultural hub. Farmers like Omar Abdel-Fattah, a veteran cultivator who once flourished on the fertile lands of Syria’s Raqa province, now find themselves forsaking their ancestral vocation, driven by the merciless pinch of unsustainable costs and an acute water crisis.

Agriculture at the Crossroads: War, Climate Change, and Economic Crisis

Over the past decade, Syria’s agricultural production has been halved, the result of relentless conflict and the relentless grip of climate change. In a region where temperatures have been steadily rising and droughts have become increasingly frequent, the World Weather Attribution group highlights a grim reality – human-induced climate change has made drought approximately 25 times more likely in Syria and Iraq.

For farmers like Abdel-Fattah, the cumulative impact of these factors has been devastating. The cost of seeds and fertilizers has skyrocketed, and the Euphrates river, a lifeline for millions and the heart of agricultural irrigation, is drying up. The result is a vast expanse of land once teeming with crops, now lying fallow and abandoned.

From Farmers to Forced Labor Shifts

In the face of unyielding adversity, many farmers have sought alternative employment avenues, trading their ploughs for positions in local administration or security services. The painful reality is that these transitions aren’t driven by choice, but by necessity – the need to provide for their families amidst an escalating crisis. This shift is leaving farming equipment unused, and vast tracts of fertile land uncultivated, striking a severe blow to Syria’s agricultural heritage.

Reviving Agriculture: A Sisyphean Task?

Rekindling agriculture in the region requires concerted intervention. Calls are being made to the Kurdish administration, governing the semi-autonomous region, and international organizations, urging them to provide support and loans to beleaguered farmers. Yet, the task is Herculean. Fuel price hikes, reliance on generators due to electricity shortages, and the ever-present specter of renewed conflict form a triad of formidable challenges, deterring investment and commitment to farming.

As the situation remains precarious, many farmers’ families are opting for more secure jobs, leaving the once bustling fields of northeast Syria eerily silent. The convergence of war, economic turmoil, and climate change has transformed the region from a breadbasket into a crucible of crises, with an uncertain future looming over its barren fields.