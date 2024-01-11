en English
Climate & Environment

Switzerland and Thailand Complete First Carbon Credit Transfer Under Paris Agreement

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:36 pm EST
Switzerland and Thailand Complete First Carbon Credit Transfer Under Paris Agreement

In a significant development for international climate change efforts, Switzerland and Thailand have completed the first-ever transfer of carbon credits under the provisions of Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement. This pioneering transaction, involving Switzerland’s KliK Foundation acquiring Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) from Thai company Energy Absolute Public, is associated with the Bangkok E-Bus program.

A Historic Carbon Credit Transfer

The ITMOs transfer, completed on December 20, 2023, saw the KliK Foundation purchase 1,916 ITMOs, subsequently credited to their account in the Swiss Emissions Trading Registry. These ITMOs will be used by the KliK Foundation to fulfil its compensation obligation under the Swiss CO2 Act. Moreover, Switzerland intends to use them towards its emission reduction target under the Paris Agreement.

Article 6.2: A Framework for Greenhouse Gas Accounting

Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement provides a robust framework for countries to establish a system of national accounting for greenhouse gas emissions and to facilitate cross-border exchange of allowances, such as ITMOs. This recent transaction between Switzerland and Thailand is not just a testament to the effectiveness of the Article 6.2 mechanism but also highlights the potential for reducing emissions through international cooperation.

Controversies and Future Implications

Despite the landmark nature of this transaction, it hasn’t been without controversy. The legitimacy of the emission reductions claimed has been questioned, spurring concerns about the necessity and integrity of Switzerland’s emissions reduction strategy. Regardless, Switzerland remains firmly committed to bilateral credit trading under Article 6, with plans to account for a third of its total emission reduction target by 2030 through this mechanism.

This pioneering transfer of ITMOs represents a significant step forward for international climate action. It showcases the practical application of the Paris Agreement’s provisions and sets a precedent for future transactions, thereby potentially paving the way for further cooperative climate action.

Climate & Environment Switzerland Thailand
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

