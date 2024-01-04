en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Sustainability in the Wine Industry: A Toast to the Future

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST
Sustainability in the Wine Industry: A Toast to the Future

In 2023, as the world’s gaze converged upon the COP28 UN Climate Conference, a common understanding was reached among global leaders – the necessity of resilient and sustainable agri-food systems in the face of climate change. This consensus has since echoed across various sectors, but its resonance is particularly felt within the wine industry, which stands vulnerable to climate variability.

Adapting to the Changing Climate

Wine, being deeply entwined with the environment, is notably susceptible to climate variations. Recognizing this, the industry has been striving to adapt and mitigate the effects of climate change through a suite of practices. Among these, the adoption of drought-resistant grape varieties, the implementation of water-saving irrigation techniques, and the use of cover crops to enhance soil health have emerged as key strategies.

Reducing the Carbon Footprint

Wineries are not merely adapting but are also taking active steps to reduce their carbon emissions. From carbon capture initiatives to harnessing renewable energy, these wineries are setting an example in the fight against climate change.

Research and Sustainability

Research holds a paramount role in this transition to sustainability. It is through systematic studies that we understand the impact of climate on viticulture and enology, thereby guiding the development of new strategies. This transition not only aids in combatting climate change but also ensures the industry’s economic viability amidst environmental challenges.

The wine industry’s adaptation measures form a part of a broader movement toward sustainable practices within the global food and beverage system. This aligns with the goals set forth by world leaders at COP28, serving as a testament to the power of collective effort in the face of global challenges.

0
Agriculture Climate & Environment Sustainability
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
5 mins ago
British Wool Market Witnesses Significant Recovery Amid Global Challenges
The British wool market is witnessing a significant revival, with prices soaring by about 15-20p/kg at recent auctions. This corresponds to a remarkable 20% increase in overall value, marking the first sustained recovery since the Covid-19 pandemic. This resurgence is attributed to the entry of new international buyers, bolstering the demand for British wool. Market
British Wool Market Witnesses Significant Recovery Amid Global Challenges
Springworks Farm Proposes 30-Year TIF to Aid Expansion Plans
15 mins ago
Springworks Farm Proposes 30-Year TIF to Aid Expansion Plans
Idaho's Trade Mission to Mexico: Potatoes and Promising Partnerships
20 mins ago
Idaho's Trade Mission to Mexico: Potatoes and Promising Partnerships
Grimme Introduces Toppa Series, Revolutionizing Haulm Toppers
6 mins ago
Grimme Introduces Toppa Series, Revolutionizing Haulm Toppers
Holiday Season Brings Slowdown in Trading Markets Amid Anticipation for Agriculture Export Report
7 mins ago
Holiday Season Brings Slowdown in Trading Markets Amid Anticipation for Agriculture Export Report
Sterile Insect Technology Facility Hits Milestone in Fruit Fly Fight
11 mins ago
Sterile Insect Technology Facility Hits Milestone in Fruit Fly Fight
Latest Headlines
World News
YWCA Montana Faces Grant Funding Delay: Impact on Essential Services
25 seconds
YWCA Montana Faces Grant Funding Delay: Impact on Essential Services
Carolina Core FC Signs Former Lafayette Goalkeeper; High Point's Coach Huss Receives Mid-Season Award
29 seconds
Carolina Core FC Signs Former Lafayette Goalkeeper; High Point's Coach Huss Receives Mid-Season Award
GTI Asset Management Commends Media Coverage of NPFL, Outlines 2024 Aspirations
32 seconds
GTI Asset Management Commends Media Coverage of NPFL, Outlines 2024 Aspirations
Oregon's Wildfire Protection Funding: A Tale of Two Proposals
1 min
Oregon's Wildfire Protection Funding: A Tale of Two Proposals
Warts: Understanding the Types, Prevention, and Treatment Options
2 mins
Warts: Understanding the Types, Prevention, and Treatment Options
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
2 mins
Chicago Man Falls into Diabetic Coma After Using Counterfeit Weight Loss Drug
Assassination of Hamas Commander in Beirut Highlights Shifting Middle Eastern Dynamics
2 mins
Assassination of Hamas Commander in Beirut Highlights Shifting Middle Eastern Dynamics
Man's Severed Limb Successfully Reattached in a Rare and Complex Surgery in Pune
2 mins
Man's Severed Limb Successfully Reattached in a Rare and Complex Surgery in Pune
Ottawa Residents Skate on Thin Ice: A Deep Dive into Winter Safety
2 mins
Ottawa Residents Skate on Thin Ice: A Deep Dive into Winter Safety
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app