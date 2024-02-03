Survival in the Snow: The Importance of Avalanche Safety Measures

On a winter day in the Montana backcountry near Yellowstone National Park, Minnesota resident, Wesley Mlaskoch, found himself in a life-threatening situation. The mountain slope he was snowmobiling on collapsed, hurtling him and his vehicle into a cascade of snow. Thanks to an inflatable airbag in his backpack that kept him above the mass of snow, Wesley narrowly dodged death. His brother and friends quickly dug him out, adding yet another example to the records of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.

The Peril of Avalanches

Avalanches pose a constant threat to backcountry adventurers. These natural disasters claim roughly 30 lives annually in the U.S. alone. The Cooke City area, where Wesley's near-fatal accident occurred, is notorious for its high avalanche risk. Since 1998, the area has claimed the lives of 22 snowmobilers and 2 skiers. Experts point to climate change as a significant factor complicating the prediction of avalanches, with extreme weather fluctuations and increased backcountry traffic since the pandemic onset.

Unseen Danger in the Snow

Despite the advancements in safety equipment technology, the danger of avalanches persists, largely due to an unstable layer at the bottom of the snowpack in many ranges. As Doug Chabot, the director of the Gallatin Center, notes, it's crucial to understand the risks, especially in areas without ski patrol where a swift rescue is necessary for survival.

A Community's Response

The Beartooth Mountains near Cooke City are treacherous, but the local community is proactive in promoting avalanche safety. Regular safety briefings and lessons on using rescue equipment are held, underscoring the importance of being prepared in the face of danger. Wesley's experience is a stark reminder of the value of such gear, which local outfitters now require for their tours.

Wesley Mlaskoch's survival story is a chilling testament to the lurking dangers in the majestic Montana backcountry, reminding us all of the importance of preparation, understanding the risks, and carrying the right equipment.