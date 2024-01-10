en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Study Unveils Complex Adaptability of Corals to Climate Change

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Study Unveils Complex Adaptability of Corals to Climate Change

In an era where climate change poses a significant threat to marine life, a team of researchers from the University of Pennsylvania, led by assistant professor of biology Katie Barott, has shed new light on the adaptability of coral species to this global challenge. The decade-long study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, examined the resilience patterns of two coral species in Hawaii’s Kaneohe Bay: Montipora capitata (rice coral) and Porites compressa (finger coral).

Coral Response to Marine Heat Waves

The research focused on the impact of marine heat waves in 2014, 2015, and 2019, revealing differential responses between the two coral species. Coral bleaching, a phenomenon where high temperatures stress corals into expelling algae from their tissues, potentially leading to their death, emerged as a vital determinant of coral survivability. The study found that some corals developed a form of resilience, becoming less susceptible to bleaching, while others remained vulnerable.

Resilience and Vulnerability: A Tale of Two Corals

The Montipora capitata exhibited signs of acclimatization but still experienced bleaching and mortality for three years following the heat waves. In stark contrast, Porites compressa demonstrated remarkable recovery and showed no signs of bleaching during the last heat wave. These findings underscore the complexity of coral responses to climate change, with resilience shaped by species-specific traits and past environmental stress.

The Road Ahead: Monitoring and Conservation

Funded by the National Science Foundation and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the researchers will continue to monitor coral growth and the effects of recurring heat waves. The study’s findings also hint at the importance of genetic diversity in coral resilience and its implications for conservation efforts, emphasizing the need to protect reefs and ensure their future in the face of climate change.

While the study provides insights into the adaptability of these two coral species, it also unveils the intricate dance of survival in marine life, emphasizing that managing local conditions, such as reducing pollution and macroalgae, can facilitate coral reef recovery. Coral adaptability to climate change is a testament to nature’s resilience, but it’s also a call to arms for preserving our marine ecosystems in an increasingly warming world.

0
Climate & Environment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
27 mins ago
Representative Walberg Advocates for AI in Climate Legislation
In a recent address, Representative Tim Walberg underscored the impediments that have arisen in garnering bipartisan support for climate-related legislation. He delineated the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in hastening the process of approving project permits, a move that could stimulate innovation and draw more investments. The discussion by Walberg mainly revolved around the symbiosis
Representative Walberg Advocates for AI in Climate Legislation
Snowpack Decline: A Global Crisis Looms Large
54 mins ago
Snowpack Decline: A Global Crisis Looms Large
The Northern Sea Route: A New Era in Global Shipping Amid Climate Change
59 mins ago
The Northern Sea Route: A New Era in Global Shipping Amid Climate Change
CES 2024: AI-Powered Kitchen Gadgets Transform Cooking, Bartending
35 mins ago
CES 2024: AI-Powered Kitchen Gadgets Transform Cooking, Bartending
Colombia Faces Heightened Risk of Forest Fires Amid Deforestation Concerns
37 mins ago
Colombia Faces Heightened Risk of Forest Fires Amid Deforestation Concerns
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
54 mins ago
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Latest Headlines
World News
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
5 mins
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
7 mins
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
8 mins
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
8 mins
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
Nova Scotia Physician Advocates for Safer Opioid Supply Amid Rising Overdose Deaths
9 mins
Nova Scotia Physician Advocates for Safer Opioid Supply Amid Rising Overdose Deaths
Arsene Wenger Backs Karim Benzema for Arsenal's Frontline
10 mins
Arsene Wenger Backs Karim Benzema for Arsenal's Frontline
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
11 mins
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
11 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
11 mins
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
54 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app