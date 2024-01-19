Study Sheds Light on Moisture's Impact on Soil Carbon Dynamics in Drylands

A recent study exploring the impact of moisture on the temperature sensitivity of soil inorganic carbon (SIC) and soil organic carbon (SOC) in drylands, has shed new light on the dynamics of carbon cycles in these ecosystems. Conducted across 30 dryland sites along a 4,500 km transect in northern China, the research revealed that changes in natural aridity affect the temperature sensitivity of SIC and SOC differently, with implications for the carbon storage capacity of drylands in the face of global warming.

Effects of Aridity on Carbon Sensitivity

The study found that an increase in aridity heightens the temperature sensitivity of SIC dissolution, while the sensitivity of SOC decomposition decreases. This finding was supported by a controlled soil moisture experiment, which showed opposite effects of moisture on the temperature sensitivities of SIC and SOC. The researchers noted that the temperature sensitivity of SIC was primarily influenced by soil pH and base cations, while SOC sensitivity was predominantly affected by physicochemical protection mechanisms.

Implications for Dryland Ecosystems

With drylands storing an estimated 1237 Pg C to a depth of 2 m, with up to 95% of this storage in drylands, the presence of SIC is a significant factor in these ecosystems. The study suggests that as global warming leads to increased aridity and a larger area of drylands, drought could intensify carbon loss from SIC under warmer temperatures. This insight is crucial for understanding the potential impact of climate change on dryland carbon cycles.

The Need for Further Research

The findings of this study underscore the need for further research on the effects of moisture on soil carbon processes in these vulnerable ecosystems. It also highlights the potential threat posed by compound droughts—characterized by low soil moisture (SM) and high vapor pressure deficit (VPD)—to terrestrial carbon sink in drylands. The study proposes a framework to define compound droughts and provides an improved assessment of their frequency, intensity, and severity, as well as associated impacts on terrestrial carbon uptake over past decades and in the future with a warmer climate.