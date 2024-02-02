Study Highlights Sustainability Risks of Large-Scale Carbon Dioxide Removal

In a recent publication in Science, a study has underscored the substantial sustainability hazards associated with land-based carbon dioxide removal (CDR) methods on a large scale. These practices, prominently featured in strategies to restrict global warming to 1.5°C, present significant ecological and societal risks that include biodiversity loss, food security issues, freshwater use concerns, and impacts on human rights.

Implications of Large-Scale CDR Methods

Carbon dioxide removal methods such as bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) and afforestation and reforestation (A/R) trigger sustainability risks at lower deployment levels than previously predicted. The study reveals that many pathways aligned with the Paris Agreement surpass these sustainability boundaries. Notably, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) mitigation pathways frequently presume extensive use of CDR, particularly in scenarios with high overshoot of temperature limits, without a comprehensive evaluation of sustainability risks.

Need for a 'Sustainable CDR Budget'

The researchers advocate for defining a 'sustainable CDR budget' and recommend that future IPCC assessments incorporate environmental risks more extensively. They also suggest that countries should consider sustainability risks in their nationally-determined contributions under the Paris Agreement. This involves a prompt reduction in fossil fuel usage and minimizing reliance on CDR to align with biodiversity and climate objectives.

Overreliance on CDR Technologies

The study exposes an overreliance on future carbon dioxide removal by governments and businesses as opposed to reducing emissions, which poses significant risks to food security, human rights, and natural ecosystems. The research also found that the potential for land-based carbon dioxide removal is vastly overestimated, which could lead to irreversible consequences for the planet. The paper emphasizes separate targets for emission reductions and removals, recommending that carbon removal be cautiously deployed at a much smaller scale in conjunction with a rapid fossil fuel phase-out.

Recommendations for Policymakers and Scientists

The research paper makes consequential recommendations for policymakers and the scientific community. It urges for responsible CDR governance and the estimation of a sustainable CDR budget that adheres to socio-ecological limits. It also calls for the identification of feasible pathways that do not breach sustainability thresholds, thereby ensuring the long-term well-being of our planet and its inhabitants.