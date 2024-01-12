en English
Climate & Environment

Bulawayo City Council Criticized for Delayed Storm Damage Response

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:50 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 9:33 am EST
In the heart of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, a storm’s aftermath continues to haunt the residents of Thokozani Flats. Their collective frustration is directed at the local authorities, the Bulawayo City Council, for what they perceive as a delayed response to the storm damage that stripped their homes of roofs in October last year.

The residents’ plight is not simply about the physical damage. It is about their ongoing battle against the elements and the significant impact on their living conditions. Their homes, once their sanctuaries, have now become a constant reminder of the city council’s seeming inaction. The persistent exposure to harsh weather conditions is a stark testament to the council’s perceived inefficiency and lack of urgency in addressing such critical issues.

The Eye of the Storm

The Thokozani Flats issue is emblematic of broader challenges that local governments face, particularly in response to severe weather events. It’s a complex tapestry of disaster response and infrastructure maintenance that is now under the spotlight. The city council’s seeming inability to prioritize and expedite repair works has not only raised eyebrows but also concerns over its responsiveness to emergencies.

Adding to the council’s woes is its expressed disappointment with the central government’s exclusion of the local body from ongoing road rehabilitation works. The council fears potential lawsuits from residents and motorists over poor workmanship due to lack of supervision by city engineers. In a bid to promote local development, they advocate for the involvement of local authorities and companies in the rehabilitation projects. The council’s minutes highlight the lack of adequate equipment, supervision, and the need for regulated processes and consultation with local authorities by the central government.

Mayor Solomon Mguni emphasizes the need for promoting local companies and accountability to residents for any projects undertaken. The city council’s multiple fronts of criticism and controversy underscore the need for more efficient, responsive, and accountable local governance, not just in Bulawayo, but globally.

Climate & Environment Social Issues Zimbabwe
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

