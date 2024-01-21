Storm Isha Forces Closure of Harry Blaney Bridge in Donegal County

As Storm Isha intensifies, Donegal County in Ireland braces itself for the challenging weather conditions. The local council has taken preemptive measures, including the closure of the Harry Blaney Bridge that connects the Fanad and Rosguill Peninsulas over Mulroy Bay. The decision came into effect on Sunday afternoon, with the bridge being deemed off-limits to high-sided vehicles.

Impact of Storm Isha

The storm, which is marked by extremely strong winds, destructive gusts, and severe coastal conditions, has caused widespread disruption in transportation. Incidents of storm-related damage have been reported across Donegal, such as fallen trees—one instance, in particular, being on the Moss Road between Milford and Rathmullan.

Warnings and Advisories

A Status Red wind warning has been issued for counties Donegal, Galway, and Mayo. The Road Safety Authority has advised motorists to seek alternative routes and refrain from non-essential travel. It has also urged ports, airports, public transport systems, and schools to take necessary precautions. Northern Ireland has also issued warnings and advisories, including advice for public workers' strike action and for the public to consider their journeys and take extra care on the roads.

Localized Flooding and Power Outages

Besides the obvious risks posed by fallen trees and damage to power lines, the Finn Valley area is experiencing localized flooding. Power outages and flight cancellations have added to the residents' woes. Authorities are urging residents to report any instances of storm damage, fallen trees, or flooding to share with the community for awareness and safety.

The situation remains fluid as Storm Isha continues to hit the region hard. Local authorities, community members, and emergency services remain on high alert, ready to respond to this natural calamity with resilience and resourcefulness.