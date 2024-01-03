en English
Accidents

Storm Henk Unleashes Terror on London Eye

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 9:17 am EST
Storm Henk Unleashes Terror on London Eye

A harrowing incident unfolded atop the London Eye amid the violent winds whipped up by Storm Henk, leaving tourists in a state of panic and the iconic cityscape attraction briefly shuttered. A family from Bournemouth, visiting with relatives from Australia, were at the zenith of the 135-meter Ferris wheel when a roof hatch began to creak ominously before starting to detach.

Caught in the Eye of the Storm

David Nock, the Bournemouth resident, recounted the chilling experience. As the gusts intensified, the cabin filled with the sound of creaking metal. It was then that the hatch began to loosen, leaving the passengers, including five children, in a state of heightened fear. One passenger was so terrified that they began to pray fervently. The ride was halted for approximately five minutes, leaving the pod suspended mid-air with a partially detached hatch, precariously close to being completely ripped away by the storm.

Emergency Measures

As the pod began its descent, a crunching sound heightened the tension inside the cabin. Fearful that the hatch was getting entangled with other parts of the wheel, Nock activated the emergency button. Despite the palpable fear, all passengers were safely disembarked once the pod reached the ground. The London Eye management confirmed the existence of an isolated technical issue but was quick to reassure that no parts of the pod had detached completely, and no injuries were reported.

Landmark Safety

The London Eye, a prominent landmark erected for the millennium and a central player in the city’s new year celebrations, was briefly closed for safety checks. The incident, however, did not lead to any long-term closure or major damage to the structure. After a thorough examination, the attraction was deemed safe and reopened the same evening. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable forces of nature and the importance of stringent safety measures in public amusements, especially those that soar high above the cityscape.

Accidents Climate & Environment United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

