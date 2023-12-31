en English
Agriculture

Storm Daniel: A Stark Reminder of Climate Change’s Impact

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:14 am EST
Storm Daniel, also referred to as Cyclone Daniel, has left a path of devastation across Greece, Bulgaria, and Turkey, leading to severe floods and an estimated 2 billion euros in damages in Greece alone. The event, the worst suffered by Greece since records began in the 1930s, highlights the escalating intensity of extreme weather events, a trend that scientists link to global warming and climatic shifts.

Impact of Storm Daniel

The ferocity of the storm resulted in catastrophic flooding and landslides, causing significant disruption and damage, particularly in the Greek region of Thessaly. Over 800 people needed rescuing, and the storm’s toll on infrastructure was profound. By September 16, the death toll in Greece had risen to 17, with additional casualties in other affected areas. Beyond human casualties, the storm had a devastating impact on agriculture, with numerous sheep perishing in the flooded zones.

Agricultural Sector Hit Hard

The images of dead sheep floating in the floodwaters is a stark reminder of the vulnerability of livestock and the agricultural sector in the face of climate-related disasters. The total damages in the region are estimated to exceed 2 billion euros, with agricultural production severely hit. Farmers and communities reliant on agriculture now face the arduous task of recovery, underscoring the need for robust support systems.

Call to Action

The aftermath of Storm Daniel calls for improved emergency response measures and better infrastructure to withstand such extreme events. More importantly, it underscores the broader implications of climate change and the urgent need for global action. The storm serves as a potent reminder of the rising occurrence of severe weather phenomena linked to climatic shifts and the dire consequences for communities and sectors like agriculture.

Agriculture Climate & Environment Greece
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

