en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Storm Ciaran Causes Decade’s Worth of Damage to West Dorset Coastline

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
Storm Ciaran Causes Decade’s Worth of Damage to West Dorset Coastline

Storm Ciaran, a climatic event that took place in November, inflicted extensive erosion on the West Dorset coastline, equivalent to over a decade’s worth of damage in a single day. The storm’s wrath breached the lower wall at Hive Beach in Burton Bradstock for the first time, leading to the obliteration of benches designed for wheelchair users and the scattering of perilous debris across the beach. Moreover, a deep channel was carved out at Cogden as waves overtopped the shingle spit, and part of a beach in Studland, Purbeck, faced similar erosion.

A Decade’s Worth of Damage

According to the National Trust’s annual Wildlife and Climate review, this event led to 15 years of erosion to the Jurassic Coast. Ben McCarthy, head of nature and restoration ecology at the National Trust, warned that such swift coastal changes indicate a potential acceleration of erosion in the future.

Changing Weather Patterns

The Trust also underscored the broader impact of shifting weather patterns and warmer temperatures on wildlife and nature, with 2023 expected to set records for global warmth. Keith Jones, National Climate Change Consultant, highlighted the UK’s relative fortune in avoiding extreme temperatures and droughts that have affected other parts of Europe. However, he warned that a combination of drought, high temperatures, and floods is expected to become the new norm.

Preparing for Changes

The National Trust stressed the importance of preparing for these changes, particularly in managing water resources effectively. This preparation becomes even more critical as the UK government has committed to protect 30% of its land and sea by 2030, a commitment known as 30by30. The latest guidance from Defra, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, provides a roadmap on how England can deliver on this commitment.

A Project for Climate Adaptation

Simultaneously, the National Trust is undertaking a new project at Sheffield Park and Garden in East Sussex to address the challenges of climate adaptation. The plans include creating a new area in the Grade I listed garden with a planting scheme of trees and shrubs chosen for their resilience to the changing climate. National Trust members and visitors will be able to engage with the new space from January 2024, with the official opening planned for spring 2025.

0
Climate & Environment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
12 mins ago
Risk-Informed Development: The New Imperative, Says Environment Secretary
Dr. Sivendra Michael, the newly appointed permanent secretary for environment and climate change, has underscored the urgency of adopting a risk-informed approach to development. In a recent interview, he stressed that all development projects should address not only accessibility but also potential climate and disaster risks. Development Beyond Accessibility According to Michael, projects such as
Risk-Informed Development: The New Imperative, Says Environment Secretary
RDKB's HomeSmart Initiative: Paving the Way to Sustainable Living
51 mins ago
RDKB's HomeSmart Initiative: Paving the Way to Sustainable Living
Climate Change Alters Pest Dynamics in Maryland: Implications and Solutions
57 mins ago
Climate Change Alters Pest Dynamics in Maryland: Implications and Solutions
China's 'Sea of Death' Witnesses Rare Snowfall for Third Year
17 mins ago
China's 'Sea of Death' Witnesses Rare Snowfall for Third Year
Environmental Journalism's Crucial Role in Climate Change Dialogue Highlighted at Net Zero Festival
30 mins ago
Environmental Journalism's Crucial Role in Climate Change Dialogue Highlighted at Net Zero Festival
Sustainability in the Wine Industry: A Toast to the Future
36 mins ago
Sustainability in the Wine Industry: A Toast to the Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Ginger Zee Triumphantly Returns to Work After Holiday Illness
18 seconds
Ginger Zee Triumphantly Returns to Work After Holiday Illness
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
29 seconds
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
42 seconds
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
Healthcare Firm Recalls Saline Solution and Insight Pharmaceuticals Recalls Pain Reliever: Safety Measures and Advocacy Highlighted
45 seconds
Healthcare Firm Recalls Saline Solution and Insight Pharmaceuticals Recalls Pain Reliever: Safety Measures and Advocacy Highlighted
Pittsburgh Pirates Grapple with Offseason Challenges Amid Rising Pressure
1 min
Pittsburgh Pirates Grapple with Offseason Challenges Amid Rising Pressure
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
1 min
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina's Fire Relief Efforts
2 mins
PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina's Fire Relief Efforts
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
2 mins
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India's Pharmaceutical Sector
2 mins
Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India's Pharmaceutical Sector
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app