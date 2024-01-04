Storm Ciaran Causes Decade’s Worth of Damage to West Dorset Coastline

Storm Ciaran, a climatic event that took place in November, inflicted extensive erosion on the West Dorset coastline, equivalent to over a decade’s worth of damage in a single day. The storm’s wrath breached the lower wall at Hive Beach in Burton Bradstock for the first time, leading to the obliteration of benches designed for wheelchair users and the scattering of perilous debris across the beach. Moreover, a deep channel was carved out at Cogden as waves overtopped the shingle spit, and part of a beach in Studland, Purbeck, faced similar erosion.

A Decade’s Worth of Damage

According to the National Trust’s annual Wildlife and Climate review, this event led to 15 years of erosion to the Jurassic Coast. Ben McCarthy, head of nature and restoration ecology at the National Trust, warned that such swift coastal changes indicate a potential acceleration of erosion in the future.

Changing Weather Patterns

The Trust also underscored the broader impact of shifting weather patterns and warmer temperatures on wildlife and nature, with 2023 expected to set records for global warmth. Keith Jones, National Climate Change Consultant, highlighted the UK’s relative fortune in avoiding extreme temperatures and droughts that have affected other parts of Europe. However, he warned that a combination of drought, high temperatures, and floods is expected to become the new norm.

Preparing for Changes

The National Trust stressed the importance of preparing for these changes, particularly in managing water resources effectively. This preparation becomes even more critical as the UK government has committed to protect 30% of its land and sea by 2030, a commitment known as 30by30. The latest guidance from Defra, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, provides a roadmap on how England can deliver on this commitment.

A Project for Climate Adaptation

Simultaneously, the National Trust is undertaking a new project at Sheffield Park and Garden in East Sussex to address the challenges of climate adaptation. The plans include creating a new area in the Grade I listed garden with a planting scheme of trees and shrubs chosen for their resilience to the changing climate. National Trust members and visitors will be able to engage with the new space from January 2024, with the official opening planned for spring 2025.