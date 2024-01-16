Startups Transform Captured CO2 into Valuable Products

In a bid to tackle the burgeoning issue of climate change, a handful of ingenious startups have been pioneering ways to transform captured carbon dioxide (CO2), a potent greenhouse gas, into valuable products. The lineup of commodities birthed from this process is diverse, ranging from jet fuel to perfumes, signifying not only a significant environmental breakthrough but also a promising economic opportunity.

Turning Greenhouse Gas into Gold

INERATEC, a startup specializing in synthetic fuels, has recently secured €118 million in a successful Series B venture capital financing round, spearheaded by Piva Capital, and featuring investors such as ENGIE New Ventures, Safran Corporate Ventures, and Honda. The funding will be channeled towards the commercialization of CO2-neutral e-fuels, a sector poised for exponential growth. With a 2030 target of converting 1 GW of renewable energy into 165,000 tons of sustainable e-fuels, INERATEC is set to transform over 12,000,000 tons of CO2 annually. Its patented technology allows for the efficient conversion of CO2 and hydrogen into a synthesis gas, which is then processed into fuel fractions.

Green Ammonia: The Future of Shipping

A recent study published in IOP Publishing's journal Environmental Research Infrastructure and Sustainability has outlined the potential of green ammonia in fulfilling over 60% of global shipping fuel demands. By focusing on the top 10 regional fuel ports, the study estimates a $2 trillion investment by 2050 for an effective transition to a green ammonia fuel supply chain. This eco-friendly fuel is projected to be produced near the equator, in countries rich in land and solar potential, before being transported to shipping fuel demand hotspots.

Investing in a Carbon-Neutral Future

These startups are not just capitalizing on CO2 as a waste product, but they are also contributing to a circular economy where waste is minimized, and resources are used more efficiently. The potential implications of these technologies are far-reaching, impacting everything from transport to industrial processes, and even our everyday items such as fragrances and carbonated beverages. All these endeavors are pointing towards a promising future where sustainability and profitability coexist, and climate change is effectively mitigated.