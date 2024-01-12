en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Climate & Environment

Sri Lanka Navy Makes History by Enrolling Women for Officer Training; India and Saudi Arabia Bolster Maritime Security Ties

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:09 am EST
Sri Lanka Navy Makes History by Enrolling Women for Officer Training; India and Saudi Arabia Bolster Maritime Security Ties

In a historic turn of events, the Sri Lanka Navy has included women in its officer training program at the Naval and Maritime Academy in Trincomalee for the first time. This revolutionary step comes two years after the navy began assigning female personnel to sea duty roles in 2022. Six women cadets now find themselves among the 66 who have been appointed at the Sri Lanka Navy headquarters in Colombo, marking a significant stride towards gender inclusivity within the military. The initiative is in line with the Sri Lankan government’s broader efforts to augment the role of women in the military hierarchy, with proposed amendments to military laws aimed at eliminating barriers such as rank limitations and mandatory retirement ages.

India and Saudi Arabia Strengthen Maritime Security Ties

In another development, India is bolstering its maritime security cooperation with Saudi Arabia. The Royal Saudi Naval Forces Chief of Staff, Adm Fahd Al Ghufaili, recently visited India for official discussions and to engage in joint initiatives aimed at fortifying maritime security in the region. This visit is a testament to a burgeoning bilateral defense relationship between India and Saudi Arabia, with shared strategic concerns and collaborative defense projects in the pipeline.

Escalating Climate Concerns

On the environmental front, a disturbing report has surfaced, revealing that the world’s oceans absorbed a record amount of excess heat in 2023. This revelation underscores the mounting impact of human-induced climate change on the planet’s climate system, with the oceans being a crucial component of this system.

These developments, while distinct, all carry significant implications for maritime affairs globally. They not only shape the dynamics of naval forces but also pose pressing questions about the future of our oceans and the role of humanity in their preservation.

0
Climate & Environment India Military
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Climate & Environment

See more
2 mins ago
Greta Thunberg's Statue Returns To Winchester University Amid Controversy
On the grounds of the University of Winchester, a life-sized statue of renowned environmental activist Greta Thunberg has been reinstalled, reclaiming its place in the courtyard garden of the West Downs Centre. The sculpture, initially introduced in 2021, was temporarily removed for repairs to its base. Valued at £24,000, the statue’s unveiling had earlier stirred
Greta Thunberg's Statue Returns To Winchester University Amid Controversy
2023: A Record Year for Ocean Heat Absorption, Climate Concerns Escalate
43 mins ago
2023: A Record Year for Ocean Heat Absorption, Climate Concerns Escalate
World Economic Forum 2024: A Convergence for Global Solutions
44 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: A Convergence for Global Solutions
Urgent Plea: Grass Carp Sighted in Otago Lake Sparks Call for Vigilance from Anglers!
2 mins ago
Urgent Plea: Grass Carp Sighted in Otago Lake Sparks Call for Vigilance from Anglers!
Maine in the Spotlight: Tackling Climate Change and Political Controversies
22 mins ago
Maine in the Spotlight: Tackling Climate Change and Political Controversies
High Interest Rates: A Roadblock to Global Energy Transition
30 mins ago
High Interest Rates: A Roadblock to Global Energy Transition
Latest Headlines
World News
Probing Deeper: Financial Improprieties at Nigeria's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs
3 mins
Probing Deeper: Financial Improprieties at Nigeria's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs
Dominic Solanke Clinches Premier League Player of the Month Accolade
3 mins
Dominic Solanke Clinches Premier League Player of the Month Accolade
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
5 mins
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
5 mins
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
6 mins
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
6 mins
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
7 mins
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
7 mins
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
A Newborn Named After an Antidepressant? Family and Online Debate Ensues
7 mins
A Newborn Named After an Antidepressant? Family and Online Debate Ensues
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app